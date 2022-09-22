15 Furiously Funny Winners of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022

Want to see some purr-fect photos of our furry friends? The adorable winners of this year’s Comedy Pet Photo Awards were just announced and we’re featuring 15 of the funniest winning images here on Digital Photo.

The overall winner is Boom Boom by Kenichi Morianga and shows two cats butting heads, so to speak. You can see it below. Here’s what organizers had to say about the 2022 Comedy Pet Photo Awards, which helped raise money for pet charities.

“We are proud and absolutely tickled pink to announce the Winners of this year’s Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards,” organizers said.

“The overall winner is the awesome ‘BOOM, BOOM’ by Kenichi Morinaga, voted by the judging panel to be the top photo and ‘Dive Bombed’ by Sarah Fiona Helme won the best video. It was the closest contested contest we have ever had – neck and neck some might say, so a big, huge congratulations to all our Winners, Highly Commended, Finalists and indeed all our entrants, best images and videos we’ve ever had. You smashed it! You kept us all smiling and most importantly, by entering the Awards you helped to support three incredible pet charities thanks to our partnership with the marvelous Animal Friends Pet Insurance.”

If you want to see more, check out our story from last month where we showcased 15 finalists from Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022. You can see the winners of last year’s competition here.