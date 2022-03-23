15 Astounding Winners from the World Nature Photography Awards

The winners were recently announced for the 2021 World Nature Photography Awards (WNPA) and, as usual, there were some incredible photos taking home the competition’s top prizes. The goal of this prestigious annual nature photography contest is to celebrate “the world’s best nature photographers, as they highlight our planet,” WNPA organizers said.

“When great science and great art combine, amazing things can be achieved. That’s the philosophy behind the World Nature Photography Awards, a global nature and wildlife photography contest for planet Earth,” the WNPA said.

“Our vision is of a planet in which climate change has been reversed and man’s relationship with the planet shifts to be one of protection rather than plunder. We believe in the power of photography to put a spotlight on the majesty and wonder of the natural world around us, reminding us to take action now to secure a better tomorrow for us all.”

We’ve included fifteen incredible winning photos from the 2021 WNPA in this story. Capturing the top prize was Amos Nachoum of the USA for the unbelievable image below of a leopard seal about to eat a penguin.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce our 2021 winners, from a selection of amazing images that arrived in our offices from all over the world,” the WNPA said. “It also gives us great pleasure to hand the title of World Nature Photographer of the Year to Amos Nachoum for his image ‘Facing reality.’ ”

