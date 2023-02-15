10 Outstanding Images: Sony World Photography Awards National Winners

The World Photography Organisation recently announced the National Award winners for the Sony World Photography Awards 2023. Thousands of photographers from more than 200 countries submitted nearly half a million images to this year’s competition in categories for students and professionals, as well as a youth category and the open competition—from which judges selected 34 national winners and four regional winners.

Overall winners, including the photographer of the year, will be announced in April to coincide with an exhibition of the winning photographs across several categories. Prizes include $25,000 in cash as well as a variety of Sony cameras and lenses and inclusion in the prestigious London exhibition slated for April.

For a preview of some of the competition’s winning images, check out ten of our favorites from the National Award winners of the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards, below.