10 of the Funniest Finalists in the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2022

One of our favorite photo contests – aside from our own, of course – just announced their 40 finalist images and they’re a real hoot. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards showcase hilarious images of our furry friends, and the 2022 edition of the contest is no exception.

In this story we’ve featured 10 of the funniest finalists in the competition and, we think you’ll agree, they prove that animals really do the darnedest things. Take a gander below and then check back in December when the winners are announced. Here’s what contest organizers said about the finalists.

“We are delighted to reveal this year’s top 40 photos, and boy, there are some beauties!” organizers said. “Chosen from a rich and varied smorgasbord of delightful entries once again. The standard of photography just keeps on getting better and better and we are so chuffed to be able to share them with you. There is a farting Zebra, a first for us, surprisingly, a couple of monkeys playing doctors and nurses, some wallabies having fun at sunset and a friendly waving raccoon! ”

The free contest, which is open to wildlife photography novices, amateurs, and professionals, began as a small, local competition in 2015 and has since grown into a global phenomenon. There’s even an offshoot contest, the Comedy Pet Photography Awards, which recently announced their 2022 winners. In a similar but slightly more serious vein, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year announced its winners this month as well.

