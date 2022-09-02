10 Amazing Photos from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022 Contest

The Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest is one of the world’s largest wildlife photography competitions with, typically, more than 50,000 entries from nearly 100 countries. To help promote the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, organizers recently announced over a dozen “Highly Commended” photographs in the competition.

Below we have included ten of our “Highly Commended” favorites from the contest. Now in its 58th year, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition will announce its overall winners at the Natural History Museum in London on October 14th. A hundred of the award-winning shots will be on display at the museum before going on a gallery tour in Europe and North America.

You can see more images and get more info about the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition here. See some of the winning images from last year’s contest here.