Using Vimeo For Video Backup

It’s true that Vimeo suggests uploading video files with specific compression settings, but that’s more of a function of making a video that works well with their site and doesn’t take too long to upload. The company also suggests uploading the highest-quality, least compressed version of your video that you can, as the company is going to reformat and compress every video uploaded to the surface prior to displaying it online. That means you can upload uncompressed master video files as long as you’ve got the bandwidth to make the upload go. Even if you don’t choose to send uncompressed files, you may prefer to store slightly compressed master files to make the cloud upload more efficient. Either way, in the end you’ll see a high-quality version of your video online, and the service will always keep your original master file as well. How great is that?
If you’re looking for a simple solution for backup of your high-quality master video files, consider Vimeo. Not only does the service make it easy to view and share videos, it acts as a high-quality cloud archive, as well.