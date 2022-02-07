Using Lightroom’s Masking Tool To Mask Subjects And Skies

One of Adobe’s recent updates brought powerful masking tools to Lightroom. Added to Lightroom Classic’s version 11 are supremely powerful and yet easy-to-use controls including brush and gradient masking tools, color, luminance and depth range tools, as well as two automatic masking tools I really love: Select Subject and Select Sky.

Select subject is great for portraits or object photographs—images with a strong center of interest. On the portrait example shown here, Lightroom had no problem distinguishing between the subject—all of her, not just her face—and the background. To create such a subject mask, simply go to Lightroom’s Develop module and click on the Masking icon on the toolbar atop the Develop module’s control panel. The first option atop the list is Select Subject, indicated by the shape of a human head and shoulders. Click it and immediately Lightroom will start analyzing the image to select and mask the subject from the background. Sure enough, it’s pretty close on the first try.

You can fine-tune the mask, however, with a lot of additional controls. You can add to or subtract from the mask with the other masking tools or add additional masks that intersect with the current mask.

By default, the subject will appear covered with a translucent overlay, but you can invert the mask to select the background. And when you’re ready to get to work editing the masked area—perhaps increasing luminosity, adjusting the color balance or modifying the sharpness and texture for enhanced depth—don’t worry about unchecking the Show Overlay checkbox to better see the effects. As you make changes, Lightroom automatically hides the overlay so you can see clearly while you work.

These same controls also work well with the Select Sky option, found just below Select Subject on the Masking control panel. Take any landscape or architectural image, for instance, or really any shot with a prominent area of sky, and Lightroom will analyze and automatically select and mask that sky. In this way, you can very easily add richness and saturation to a blown-out sky, for example, in order to shift the overall contrast into a more pleasing range. It’s particularly useful if the lighting on the landscape is partially back- or side-lit, when skies tend to go brighter as photographers open up to compensate with more exposure for subjects in partial shade. Just remember when modifying skies in this way not to go overboard on the edits. A backlit scene shouldn’t have the same deep blue sky as a front-lit landscape, but adding just a hint of color and density often makes enough difference to turn an unappetizing image into one that works wonderfully.