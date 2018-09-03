Using Black Glass as a Versatile Tabletop Background

Want to photograph an object on a white background? You can use white paper, or even white Plexiglas, or even clear glass. But one unique approach is to use something that’s pure black: black Plexiglas. Believe it or not, this black glass can be used to make a white background—or a gray one, a black one, a blue one or just about anything else you’d like, based on what’s reflected in the surface of the glass.

When I want a shadow on the base of my subject, I photograph it on white paper. When I want no shadow, I photograph it on clear glass with a bright white background some distance behind. When I want a really pronounced, bold reflection of the subject bouncing up from the tabletop, I choose a black glass surface to work with. It’s a lot like working with a mirror—but even better. Here’s why.

The black glass creates a mirror-like surface but, unlike a true mirror, there’s none of the distance between the subject sitting atop the glass and the reflection (which is on the back surface of the glass and farther away based on the thickness of the glass). With black glass—made from painting the back of glass or Plexiglas black—the offset-reflection of an actual mirror disappears. Instead, you create a reflective surface on the top of the glass.

Because a mirror, like this piece of black glass, is always reflecting something into the camera, you have to be deliberate when photographing it because you can’t light the mirrored surface itself. Instead, you light what it sees—the surface that will be reflected in the mirror. When you want to make a bright tabletop surface, you want to reflect a bright white background in that black glass. This is done in the example here by shining a light at a white wall above and behind the tabletop surface so it’s reflected in the black glass. Want a spot on the surface? Light the wall with a spotlight. Want a deep dark black surface? Use no light and reflect a dark background in the glass. Whatever you reflect into the glass will become the new base for the photograph—whether it’s black or white, gray or colorful, flat or textured.

Hang a patterned paper at the correct angle and it will be reflected in the glass, giving the surface the same patterned look thanks to the background reflection. You can also add a hot spot with vignette edges, or a bright color, or any number of other changes to the image reflected in the black glass surface simply by changing how the background is illuminated.