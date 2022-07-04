Tips for photographing dancers

A mom recently reached out to me because her teenage daughter was applying to college ballet programs and needed photographs to accompany her applications. That’s when I learned that dancers regularly need photographs of themselves in order to showcase their proper dance form and technique for auditions and promotions. Whether your dancer is a client or a family member, a new student or an experienced professional, here are four choices that will help you make beautiful images when photographing dancers in the studio and on the stage.

Choose Your Location Carefully

What’s the kind of look you’re going for? Are you hoping for a clean and simple profile of a ballerina on point against a bright white background or a dark and moody action shot of a leaping dancer on a theater stage? For the former, perhaps a studio with a white cyc wall or seamless paper background is the perfect solution. For the latter, consider turning that same studio setting into a black void by using black or dark backgrounds and keeping the light close to the subject or even shooting on location. A dance studio can make for an interesting option full of creative opportunities, particularly if it’s got a bar, a wall of mirrors or great window light—though that’s a very different look than a theater.

If you’ve got access to such a theatrical location, consider making the most of wide views that show a big, beautiful space along with the creative options that come from stage lighting and spotlighting—positioning your camera in such a way as to create a halo or edge light around a dynamic dancer. If you’ve got access to none of these locations, consider one that most of us have access to: the outdoors. In a natural park-like setting the contrast of a dancer among trees, on the beach or against an open sky makes for a dramatic composition, as does the juxtaposition of a dancer in an urban setting of streets and buildings. There are no rules when it comes to locations, but the choices you make will fundamentally change the look and feel of the photograph.

Choose Your Lighting Deliberately

You’ll likely want to use strobes when photographing dancers in a studio setting, but bear in mind that you’ve got to ensure that your strobes have a very short duration so you won’t see motion blur when photographing a fast-moving dancer. Think of it this way: Even though a strobe is just a fraction of a second, it still has a measurable duration. And if it’s not fast enough you’ll see motion blur. How long it’s on is a function of the flash’s duration and the power output of the strobe. Some units are known for their short durations—Paul C. Buff’s Einsteins, for instance, have a flash duration of about 1/600th of a second at full power. That’s reasonably fast already, but like any strobe, the duration gets shorter as the power output is turned down. That means that same Einstein can shorten to the unbelievably fast speed of 1/13,500th of a second at its lowest output.

Another option is high-speed sync, a setting available on many speedlights and studio-style strobes that allows the use of a fast shutter speed—one that’s traditionally too fast to sync with a flash. If your strobes aren’t capable of short durations or high-speed sync, consider taking the opposite approach and switching to continuous light—whether that’s from an LED fixture, the stage lights in a theater or the available light in a daylight studio or outdoors. Without the need to synchronize with strobes, the photographer can then dial up the ISO and dial in a fast shutter speed, something fast enough to freeze a dancer in motion. A shutter speed of 1/2000th or more can stop the fastest moving arms and legs and make for sharp photos—a necessity when photographing dance. The only downside is you may have to set a high ISO and deal with noise reduction in post, though this is less of an issue in bright settings and when capturing RAW image files.

Choose The Right Costume When Photographing Dancers

For a ballet dancer photographed in the studio for her college application, a simple dance leotard might be the right choice to allow their proper form to show clearly in the images. But for images designed to make more creative use of the dancer and the space, or for different types of dance, consider suggesting clothing that also adds to the scene. A long skirt or flowing fabric of any sort can become a photo-worthy subject in itself, particularly if the dancer is able to make great use of it and set it in motion. A spinning scarf can become a beautiful blur, while a dancer throwing a long skirt or sleeves can become an additional shape that really works well in pictures. Whether it’s flamenco or ballet, in studio or out in the world, by choosing the right attire and putting it to smart compositional use, you can create dynamic photographs that are more interesting because of the fabric in motion.

Choose The Right Poses And Light Them Correctly

One of the biggest benefits of photographing dancers is their ability to contort their bodies into interesting and photogenic poses. Whether it’s a ballerina leaping through the air or a flamenco dancer using her arms as a perfect frame for her face, dancers inherently pose their bodies in beautiful shapes. That said, some dance steps photograph better than others—or they change dramatically based on camera angle. If your ballerina is auditioning for a company, it’s likely she will want to show off specific moves—like leaps, dancing on point or other ballet positions. But some dances may not be as inherently dramatic, so work with your subject to determine a pose and camera angle that will photograph well. Arched backs, diagonal lines and beautiful curving limbs are always attractive.

Once you’ve chosen the right pose or dance move and the subject has walked you through their positioning and timing, you’ve got to think about lighting it—and that also changes with the look you’re going for. In the aforementioned studio with a white cyc wall, simple and flat lighting may be all that’s needed to beautifully show the dancer’s form. This can be accomplished by bouncing lights off of a white ceiling, large white wall or even using a large softbox or diffusion silk. But when you’re going for drama, particularly if you’re photographing dancers against a dark background, consider using specular light sources and edge lighting by placing lights behind the subject or beyond their plane and aiming them toward the camera. This produces brightly illuminated edges that really show off the human form and makes for dramatic shots, particularly when photographed against darker backgrounds.