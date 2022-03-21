Springtime Macro Photography Tips

As the weather warms up across North America, I can’t think of a better activity than getting outdoors with a camera in hand to make some macro photographs. From buds in bloom to increasing insects and, of course, the remnants of winter’s impact, there’s an abundance of photographic opportunities for the macro photographer in spring. Here are five great ways to take advantage of springtime macro photography options.

For Colorful Subjects, Follow The Sun

One of the most colorful options you’ll find in spring is newly blooming flowers. Whether it’s pale yellow daisies or rich red daylilies, with subjects like this you want to do all you can to maximize color. That means the lighting becomes especially important as you choose your angle and composition. With the sun behind the subject, you’ll certainly create drama and emphasize texture, but you won’t get the best color. So, to ensure you’ve got good color, put the sun at your back. This, of course, also affects the look of the image if you’re casting a shadow on the subject. That’s a particular challenge on bright sunny days, so in these situations when there’s no natural diffusion to wrap around photographer and camera, you’ll want to plan ahead with something like a pop-up diffuser to eliminate harsh shadows while providing frontal light for maximum color.

Think About Support

Steadying your camera is particularly important when using a macro lens because the tiniest movements translate into huge changes on the sensor. So first off is a tripod. For macro, the best tripods are small enough to get close to the ground or have legs that spread wide enough to get the camera very low. Steadying the camera could also mean an outside-the-box support such as a sandbag for a brace or even just a small monopod for added stability. If nothing else, one of the best things you can do to ensure your camera is as steady as possible is to choose a lens that has image stabilization built in. Sometimes this adds just a stop or two of extra support, but the newest and best vibration-reducing lenses add four or more stops of stability. (In practice, that means you can handhold a shot at 1/15th of a second and expect it to appear as sharp as if you’d used a shutter speed of 1/250th. That’s a real benefit to macro photographers, where every bit of sharpness matters.) But don’t forget, if you do use a monopod or tripod, you want to turn off your image stabilization so it’s not working against itself and artificially adding camera shake.

Find The Remnants Of Winter

Depending on where you’re working, winter could be long gone or it may have shown its face just yesterday. Wherever you may be, one way to make interesting springtime macro photos is to find the leftover elements of winter. That might be bits of ice and snow that have stuck around or it might just be crunchy leaves and dried grasses that offer their own unusual type of beauty. When you can contrast the signs of spring with the leftovers of winter, you’re on your way to an interesting image. For instance, consider a budding flower or tree near an area that doesn’t get direct sunlight. If there’s still snow on the ground, it’s going to be found in areas that aren’t in sun. Likewise, ice or other frozen leftovers are likely to be found in these out-of-the-way places too—and that’s a great juxtaposition that makes for interesting images.

Be Guided By Weather

One of the challenges of spring in much of the country is the unpredictability of the weather. One might encounter a 60-degree sunny day followed by a frost warning at night or an early-morning dusting of snow covering newly blooming foliage. While such unpredictable weather can be difficult when it comes to planning one’s attire, it presents a tremendous photographic opportunity. Namely, in the span of a day or two, one might encounter light frost, morning dew, bright sun and even snow—all of which produce vastly different effects when photographing outdoors. A plain old leaf can turn into something particularly special when covered with a light coating of frost, and a spider web will practically sparkle if it’s holding a few drops of morning dew or light rain. So, when you’re searching for springtime macro photo subjects, let the weather be your guide and don’t stay inside just because it’s not a sunny day.

Be A Bit Of An Entomologist

No, you don’t have to get a college degree in bug stuff to understand how to photograph insects—though no doubt the added expertise is a huge help. One thing you’ll find immensely helpful, however, is an understanding of the bugs you’re trying to photograph, where to find them and how to find success photographing them. For instance, if you’re on the hunt for bees, you might want to know where they’re likely to be working in your area—the kinds of fields and flowers they prefer, which is sure to change with the blooming cycle. It will also help to know that, come dusk, the bees will be back in their hives until sunrise. Speaking of sunrise, the morning is a great time to photograph bugs as cold nighttime temperatures typically mean they move a little slower and are a bit less active in the morning. So, if you can find one and put your lens in front of it, your bug subject is a bit less likely to scamper away. Find sources of water, too, because that’s always a good place to find vegetation and the bugs who love it. If you’re after crawling things like beetles, lizards and millipedes, for instance, or interesting mushrooms and fungus, seek out decaying structures such as downed trees and old logs and the dark of the forest. This is a great place to find springtime macro subjects that may not traditionally get as much love as flowers and butterflies, but which certainly offer beautiful opportunities of their own.