Retouch Better By Zooming In Closer

Photoshop is remarkable no matter how you look at it, but it gets even better when you look up close by zooming in to see the fine details. Think about it: All that resolution in camera sensors goes to waste if you don’t enlarge the photo to 100% or beyond when you’re editing in Photoshop. When it comes to making an image the highest quality possible—particularly for large reproductions—it’s imperative to take an extremely up-close and intimate look at the image during retouching.

One way to become a better retoucher is simply to make a concerted effort to enlarge the image more than you typically do during editing. If you normally use a 50 percent or 75 percent view, try zooming in to 100 percent to see the image at actual size. This approach is the opposite of quick and easy, one-click fixes. It necessitates a deliberate approach, which is part of the reason it’s so effective at improving finished image quality.

Take, for instance, the cover of your favorite fashion magazine. Those images are beautiful, with models that are all but flawless. Yes, their skin looks good in real life, but nobody’s that perfect. That extreme quality is achieved by a professional retoucher who goes to extreme lengths to improve images. Step one, of course, is getting closer during retouching, working on an area in practice that’s just a few pixels at a time.

I’m not suggesting that your next landscape or family portrait requires a week of meticulous retouching, but I guarantee that if you did take that amount of time, and used such a close-up retouching approach, your images would definitely look better for it.

To enlarge your image in Photoshop to 100 percent, 200 percent or even more, look for the percentage displayed by default in the bottom left corner of the window:

This shows the current view. 100 percent is actual size; anything smaller is a wider view, and anything larger is zoomed in beyond the actual file size. To change the view, click on the percentage and type in a new number—say 200. Or you can simply type command (CTRL on Windows) with the plus key to enlarge (zoom in) or command-minus to zoom out. You’ll quickly see how fine-tuning your images with this extreme close-up view translates directly into a more refined image no matter the subject.