Restoring Legacy “Save As” In Photoshop

When Photoshop updated to version 22.4 in 2021, users installed the update to take advantage of features including updated neural filters and new “Save a Copy” functionality. But the latter was not entirely embraced by Photoshop’s user base. Because the update overhauled the long-established way Photoshop’s “Save As” process works (by adding a step to the approach to save JPEG files) some folks balked at the change.

With the new “Save a Copy” approach, Photoshop intended to ensure photographers couldn’t inadvertently overwrite their work, instead directing them by default to save a copy of the file in a format that preserves editability such as PSB, PSD and TIF. In practice, it means that if a photographer wants to save a JPEG, there’s an extra step in the process, which can’t be completed from the Save As window.

Now, look, it’s just a couple of additional clicks. So, what’s the big deal? The problem is, as any “power user” of any software knows, every superfluous click matters. It’s especially bothersome when those additional clicks aren’t perceived as bringing added value to a user who may have preferred the old system anyway. This is always the case with any software update—some of us just don’t like change, and in time we may come to accept or even enjoy it. But in some cases, like this one, the gripes might be justified. Why add extra steps to such a fundamental process?

Well, fear not, frustrated Photoshop users, because Adobe pre-emptively listened to the grumbles and added an option to revert its Save As workflows back to the traditional way that Photoshop has long saved image files. Here’s how to adjust the application’s preferences to return Photoshop to its legacy saving options.

First, open Photoshop and go to Preferences—found under the Photoshop menu on a Mac and the Edit menu on Windows. From there, choose File Handling and then look under File Saving Options where you’ll see a checkbox labeled “Enable Legacy Save As.” Click the checkbox, then click OK and when you restart Photoshop the change will take effect. From this point on, your saving workflow will return to the way it’s always been.

Before you go closing the Preferences window, take a moment to consider some of the other saving options at your disposal here. For instance, do you like it when Photoshop adds the word “copy” to the end of a filename when you save as a copy? If not, check the corresponding checkbox to eliminate that option. And if you’d like the “Save As” functionality to always default to the file’s original folder, keep that checkbox checked. You’ll also find lots of other file handling options here, including prompting Photoshop to ask before saving a layered TIFF, preferring Adobe Camera Raw for raw conversions, and compressing PSD and PSB Photoshop files.