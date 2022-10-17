Every year, I’m struck by how beautiful the sunsets become in October. For a long time, I wondered if I was just noticing them more since they happen earlier or if there was some science to it. Well, it turns out to be true: lower humidity clears the air, and a changing angle of the sun allows us to see more vivid wavelengths of light across much of the United States. And since that sunset happens earlier than in midsummer, it doesn’t require staying out late to capture stunning sunset photographs. Here are three tips for photographing October skies.

Master The Technical Aspects

If you’re going for simply beautiful sunset photos, you’re going to need to get the basics right. That means sharp photos, accurate color and as close to all-around technical perfection as you can get. Start with a camera with manual controls and a lens that’s sharp. Full-frame sensors are nice but not required, and a zoom lens may be preferable for compositional variety, but a quality wide-angle prime (like a 24mm or 35mm, for instance) is likely to be very sharp at all apertures. Put that camera on a tripod and trigger it with a cable release or remote and you’ve got the sharpness part covered.

As for camera settings, most definitely dial in a manual white balance (daylight is a great choice) and likely a low ISO (50, 100, 200) to ensure as little noise as possible. Shoot RAW for maximum control after capture, and start with a middle aperture around ƒ/5.6, ƒ/8 or even ƒ/11 for a few reasons—not the least of which being a decent depth of field and an overall very sharp image. As for shutter speed, you can get away with something especially slow as long as nothing in your scene is moving. If it’s windy and there are clouds moving across the sky, you’ll introduce motion blur with a longer shutter speed, as well as if there are foreground trees blowing in the wind. Both of these, however, can be done strategically if that’s part of your creative concept.

Be sure to shoot test shots to dial in the most appropriate exposure, and don’t hesitate to bracket to ensure you’ve got a great capture that maximizes color as well as highlight and shadow detail.

Time It Right

Long before the sun starts setting, figure out what time the official sunset is in your neck of the woods. Let’s say it’s 6:15 p.m. You’re going to be well served by arriving at 5:15 p.m. in order to ensure you’ve got plenty of time to find the right location and choose the best composition, then to get everything set up and dialed in before the sunset arrives. Speaking of which, sunset is not a single instant—especially for photographers. Sometimes it’s the minutes before sunset when the bright sun is behind the clouds that produce the most beautiful skies. Other times it’s 15 minutes after sunset when the last sliver of light is glowing on the horizon.

The point is, you never know it until it’s too late, so you’ve got to arrive early, get ready and then shoot and keep shooting through the duration. If you’ve got manmade lights in the scene, these may look better when balanced with a slightly lighter dusky sky, while any water in the foreground of the image will act as a mirror to the sky and may mean even lower levels of light will be reflected across the scene.

Compose Deliberately

Some folks head out to photograph the sunset thinking as long as they’ve got a beautiful sky to shoot, who cares what else is in the frame? But it turns out that skies alone—beautiful as they may be—are less interesting than beautiful skies with context. That context might be grand, like a city skyline or a mountain peak. But it could also be smaller scale and simple, like a tree, some foliage or even just a human in the foreground. Humans at sunset are an ideal compositional element because they can be silhouetted, requiring no additional light at all, and still keep the focus on the sky.

In the previous step, we mentioned how foreground water acts as a mirror for the colorful sky. For this reason, photographing at the edge of a lake or pond provides double the colorful impact and avoids a foreground that can otherwise turn cavelike and cavernous after dark. (If you can gain some elevation, even better. This way you can get more of that foreground reflection into the composition.) When photographing an October sunset, rely on all the basic compositional tools that always work—placing silhouetted subjects with the rule of thirds, shooting through natural framing devices or dividing the composition symmetrically and using leading lines to guide the eye through the scene. The point is that because the skies are so inherently beautiful, you’ll want to make a composition that complements them rather than detracts. And if you keep it simple, you’ll find your sunset sky photographs are often more impactful.