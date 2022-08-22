Photo Compositing — Matching Subject And Background

Sometimes, no matter how hard you try, you just can’t get your subject in front of the ideal background. Maybe you want to make a picture of someone in an urban setting but you live in the country. Or perhaps you want to photograph a friend in front of a harbor but you live 500 miles from the nearest coast. You don’t need to give up, you just need to make two different pictures and combine them together in the computer. This is called compositing.

But wait, you might be saying, composites never look realistic. That’s actually not true. You’re correct that composites sometimes don’t look realistic, but rest assured that in popular culture you see plenty of pictures in which the subject wasn’t actually photographed against the background as it appears. So it’s actually that bad composites look bad. Here’s how to make good ones.

Lens Choice

One of the first giveaways that a subject wasn’t photographed against the background you see is that the lens used for the subject isn’t the same focal length as the lens used to photograph the background. Because long lenses compress scenes and short lenses expand them, there’s a visual mismatch that occurs when the two shots are made with wildly different focal lengths. Now, the difference in appearance between, say, a 35mm and a 50mm lens might not be prominent, but the difference between a 35mm and a 200mm sure will be. So to give your shots the best chance of blending well together, try to match the focal lengths of the lenses as closely as possible.

Shooting Angle

The next consideration is the angle at which you’re approaching both the subject and background. For instance, an eye-level shot of a background scene might not blend well with a top-down view of a subject—and vice versa. An overhead view of your subject will require a similar “shot from above” angle for the background to match. In the best-case scenario, you’ll be capturing both of these images with the composite in mind, so you can choose to capture these angles deliberately. If you’re shooting the background first, bear in mind your camera position and whether it’s tilted up or down to capture the scene. Then when you’re shooting the subject, try to match the same angles in terms of camera height and angle of view. Even when the differences are minimal, our brains sometimes can spot the differences even if we’re not conscious of them. You can avoid that dissonance when you’re deliberate about matching lens position and perspective.

Focus Point

So now that you’ve got the right lens in the right spot, it’s time to think about focus. Even if you match the same focal length at the same position and angle, there’s still one more lens-based variable to consider: where the lens is focused. Think about it, if you’re focusing on a portrait subject just a couple feet from your 35mm lens, the background is likely to be slightly out of focus and not tack sharp. In a pinch, you can always blur that background just a little bit in processing, but if you can more accurately create the right appearance optically in camera, you surely should. (If your background shot already exists and was focused at infinity, you’re likely to have to blur that background a bit in post.) But if you know you’ll be photographing your subject five feet from camera and you haven’t yet shot the background, compose your background and focus it at five feet too. If it makes you feel better, shoot a sharp one too or even focused at different points so that you’ve got options to choose from when it comes time to composite. But be sure to try to match the focus point for a more seamless blend.

Lighting Type

Lighting type in this situation doesn’t mean matching flash with flash and sun with sun but rather the nature of the light—its hardness or softness. A hard light source is “specular,” meaning a single-point light source (like the sun on a blue sky day or a bare light bulb) that creates a well-defined, hard-edged shadow. A broader light source is “diffuse” and creates softer and lighter shadows because the light isn’t coming from a single point but rather wrapping around the subject from several different directions.

Think of the difference between the sun on a blue sky day and the sun on a cloudy day. The clouds turn the light source diffuse and make the light appear to be coming from different directions at once. In practice, this means you’ll want to use the same type of lighting, specular or diffuse, when photographing the subject and the background. If one of the shots exists already, you’ll need to diagnose it to determine whether the light was hard or soft so you can better match it in the shot you’ll be creating. Fear not, you won’t have to use bright sun on the subject to match bright sun on the background. So long as you approximate the specularity, you could interchange bright sun, a bare light bulb or an unmodified strobe and create the same type of lighting and shadows.

Lighting Direction

Phase two of matched lighting is illuminating both subject and background from the same position. This is easy enough to do when you’re shooting both shots, but if one already exists—say, a background of a lake at dusk—you’ll want to take care to examine where the light is coming from so you can position it appropriately when photographing the subject. It’s the shadows, again, that tell the tale. If they’re long and falling sideways to the left, the light source is clearly low and from camera right. If the shadows are minimal and fall close to the elements in the scene, you can be sure the light source is frontal or overhead. Even if you’ll be matching sun lighting outdoors by shooting with a strobe in the studio, as long as the type of the light and the location are close, your composite will blend nicely.

Stand-In Background

The last of our five elements here is equally important but often overlooked, and that’s the background of the subject. Yes, even though it’s going to be removed, you’ll want to set yourself up to more seamlessly cut the subject from the background and blend it into the new one. Say you’re photographing a person in the studio to be composited into an outdoor scene. If your outdoor background is blue sky but you’re photographing your subject on a white background, you’re likely to find pixel-sized remnants of the original background being cut out. Those little white pixels at the edges of the subject can make it harder to seamlessly blend with the non-white background.

So instead of fighting with the art of clipping, try to start with a subject on a background of a similar tone to the background you’ll be pasting them into. If you’re pasting into a blue sky background, shoot them on a light blue seamless. If you’ll be pasting onto a red brick background, shoot them on a red background. Even if you can’t match the color precisely, try to match the luminance at least. A bright white background may not be ideal for pasting into blue sky, but it’s likely to be better than a deep, dark brown wall.

Likewise, if you’re pasting onto a dark background, don’t photograph the subject on something bright, like white. And whatever you do, don’t photograph the subject on a Chromakey green thinking it will somehow benefit your ability to clip out the subject. Chromakey green is used in video, where a computer needs to automatically and instantly remove a subject from 30 frames per second. By using the obnoxious green that doesn’t often appear in humans or our clothing, the clipping can happen quicker and more accurately in video. But in still photography, when we’re working on just a single frame at a time, all that Chromakey green accomplishes is reflecting hints of obnoxious green onto our subject—reflecting in everything from eyeglass frames to shiny shoes, shirt buttons to wristwatches and jewelry, even showing through the edges of hair.

It is for these reasons that trying to match background color when photographing the subject is immensely helpful when it comes time to cut and paste that subject onto the new background. And when you’re making those selections, be sure to rely on Photoshop’s tools such as Select and Mask or the legacy Refine Edge tool to make a more accurate selection and further blend your subject seamlessly with the background.