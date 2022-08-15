One of the most powerful ways to make interesting photographs is to show something in a way it’s never been seen before. Simply getting one’s camera to a non-standard vantage point is bound to make a good picture because the photographer can show us something with which we’re familiar in an entirely new way. It’s a recipe for photographic success that’s as old as the medium itself.

With these thoughts in mind, consider the photographic revolution that’s right at our fingertips. With the ubiquitous and increasingly affordable opportunities to purchase remote-controlled aerial vehicles—known to most of us as drones—equipped with high-quality lenses and digital imaging sensors, it’s never been easier to see and photograph the world in a whole new way.

As anyone who has ever flown a drone knows, seeing the earth from above is inherently interesting. So if you like photographing landscapes, consider harnessing this technology to make landscape photographs from the air. To that end, here are four tips to help you get started shooting landscape photography with a drone.

Follow The Rules

First and foremost, just because anybody can buy a drone doesn’t mean they should. A lot of people are treating it like the wild west out there with the seeming attitude that anything goes. But there are rafts of rules and regulations on how to safely and legally operate a drone, and it’s up to conscientious photographers to take it upon themselves to learn and follow the rules. In the United States, drone use is governed by the FAA and the organization offers licensing and certification for those who are serious about learning the ropes. This is a literal must for anyone considering operating their drone commercially, and it’s a great idea for the rest of us who just want to have some safe fun with our drones. At a bare minimum, it’s imperative that photographers understand the rules pertaining to when and how they can fly their drones and when and where they definitely cannot. For instance, don’t fly drones over people, don’t fly drones after dark and don’t fly drones in restricted airspace. To learn more about these basic rules, visit the FAA’s drone page and take the time to learn the rules that apply to the places you plan to fly your drone.

Choose The Right Light

As is the case with any other type of landscape photography, the time of day is immensely important because of the angle of light on the landscape. In the blue hours, before sunrise and after sunset, as the sun barely hints at illumination the world is bathed in cool blue and pink hues that make even the most mundane scenes more interesting. Immediately after sunrise (and just before sunset), we have the golden hours when low-angle sunlight creates beautiful bright gold and orange light, as well as strong shadows and a real sense of drama. This time, too, allows the light to make mundane scenes more interesting. That’s why landscape photographers are known to be up before the sun and out well after dark.

But because drone operators can’t typically fly after sundown without special waivers or bright illumination, we’re likely to be limited to the golden hours for photography. Midday can certainly work too, but the closer the sun is to the horizon, the more interesting the landscape will look. So to make better landscape photography with a drone, take your drone out in the golden hours.

Choose Your Vantage Point Wisely

Much like a food photographer considering how to approach a tabletop setup, an aerial photographer has a similar consideration. One approach is to view the scene at an angle, shooting down but to the side in order to show the horizon but from a higher than usual vantage point. The other approach is to take a top-down view of the landscape. This is particularly interesting when photographing a subject that’s patterned or has unique lines and shapes running through it. This could be the cloverleaf shape of a Los Angeles freeway interchange or the rocky coastline of a Michigan lake. One great way to find interesting compositions, particularly when it comes to top-down views, is to look for the edges of things. Where the ocean meets the shore, for instance, or where the city meets the suburbs. Not only are these contrasts great for finding photogenic patterns and shapes, this type of juxtaposition inevitably makes for interesting photographic content. Whatever you’re photographing with your drone, remember that you don’t always have to be hundreds of feet in the air to make a good composition. Sometimes simply using the drone 20 or 30 feet off of the ground as a kind of ultra-tripod is all it takes to create a photograph that’s more grandiose and gratifying than what can be had with feet planted firmly on the ground.

Technical Settings For Landscape Photography With A Drone

If we’re shooting a landscape with our tripod and DSLR, changing camera settings is easy enough. But what about when our camera is in a little flying box several hundred feet in the air? In this case, it’s best to dial in camera settings deliberately and ensure you’ve got a plan in place even before takeoff. For instance, if your drone provides RAW capture capability (such as the DJI Mavic 3 with its integrated micro 4/3 Hasselblad camera), you’ll want to be sure you’re capturing raw image files simply because it retains the most image-forming information and allows for better image quality after processing.

With manual camera settings, you can dial in a low (noise-free) ISO such as ISO 100, an appropriate aperture for decent depth of field and sharpness (ƒ/8, for instance) and a shutter speed that allows you to freeze motion and ensure sharp shots (1/125th or faster). But drone cameras also include a lot of other settings for stills and video. Video shooters may need to utilize neutral-density filters in order to get their shutter speeds and apertures into a workable range, particularly when working in bright sun. But for still shooters who can simply increase the shutter speed, neutral-density filters are less likely to be necessary. You may want to utilize autopilot and hovering capabilities to produce the sharpest pictures possible. If you’re having trouble with the latter, be sure to correctly calibrate your drone’s compass prior to takeoff. Just like when working on land, a steady camera means a sharper photograph.

If you do nothing else when it comes to camera settings when shooting landscape photography with a drone, be sure to capture raw image files and keep your highlights in check, even if you err on the side of underexposure. There are several tools to help with this—such as displaying “zebras” on bright white areas of the frame during composition and capture and checking histograms to ensure the right side isn’t clipping—which represents a loss of highlight information. With a RAW image file, correct exposures can be achieved after the fact so long as you haven’t blown out highlight information. From overexposure, unfortunately, there’s no coming back. When in doubt, utilize auto exposure bracketing functions to shoot multiple frames at different exposures to cover yourself in case of an errant exposure.