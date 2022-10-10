Improved Architectural Photography

As autumn arrives it brings clearer air, colorful foliage and beautiful sunsets to create an ideal time for exterior architectural photography. And in much of the U.S., autumn presents the final opportunity to make beautiful exterior photographs before the leaves drop and scenes turn bleak for the next several months. With that in mind, here are five tips to help you get outside for great architectural photography.

Start With A Plan

Once you know the structure you’ll be photographing, go scout it in advance to determine not only the best location from which to shoot but also the ideal time of day and maybe even the best lens and vantage point to use. It’s also best if you can see the location and determine which interior and exterior lights should be illuminated for your shot. Because you’ll ideally be shooting close to the edges of the day, you’ll want to balance manmade lighting with nature’s illumination for the most interesting architectural photography.

If nothing else, use your technological advantage to try to see which direction the façade faces so you can plan, for instance, to shoot a west-facing building before sunrise when the sky behind is illuminated. Or perhaps you’d rather get direct golden light on the façade, so you shoot that same structure later in the afternoon as the strong light comes from behind the camera in the west. Whatever you’re photographing, it’s immensely helpful to have a plan in mind before you arrive in the fleeting light, especially if you’re arriving before sunrise and tasked with setting up in the dark.

Make The Most Of The Light

If you’ve scouted ahead you’re likely choosing the ideal time of day to shoot based on the position of the structure in relation to the sun. Choosing the right magic hour alone will go a long way to making beautiful exterior photographs. But what if you’re not able to shoot at the edges of the day? What if your only access to the building is on your lunch break at midday or even mid-afternoon? These aren’t the ideal times for architectural photography, for sure, but there are still a few things you can do to help maximize your results. Namely, consider the kind of midday light you’re getting. For most structures, bright direct sunlight on a blue-sky day isn’t going to be ideal. In most cases, a hazy or light overcast day will produce less contrast and make for more even and forgiving light on the structure.

On the off chance direct sun is the only option, you can even improve that with the use of a filter—namely, a polarizer. This can help to produce deeper blue skies and eliminate strong reflections and glare from windows or glass and steel surfaces. Buildings don’t always look better with a polarizer, but I almost always try one to see for myself. Since every structure is different, it’s best to be prepared with a polarizer just in case you need help with the light. Along those same lines, if the structure is small enough, you might want to bring your own reflectors or even strobes to illuminate areas and minimize contrast or bring up shadow detail in a pinch. It won’t do much for a high-rise, but for a small home or human-scale structures, silver reflectors and hot-shoe flashes can make a difference.

Bring The Best Lens And Know How To Use It

In the old days, architectural photographers used large format view cameras with movements that corrected for distortion and allowed for powerful perspective changes. These days, most photographers aren’t equipped for film, much less large format, but we can still get access to some of those essential movements. Perspective control (or tilt-shift) lenses bring those optical improvements to DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. You see, any time you tilt a camera up at a building, you’re making the verticals of the walls appear distorted. (You can actually correct for this without a special lens simply by keeping the camera level such that the sensor plane and the vertical lines of the building remain parallel. Of course, this very much limits your compositional options.) With a tilt-shift lens, you can point the camera up and then tilt the lens down so that it remains parallel with the optics. This can minimize or even eliminate the converging lines (keystone distortion) that appears when you aim your camera up at an architectural subject.

A 17mm tilt-shift, for instance, can be great for including a large structure in your viewfinder while eliminating the distortion that comes from tilting up. Longer 19mm, 24mm, even short telephoto tilt-shift lenses can sometimes be useful when shooting from farther away, though these lenses are rarely as useful for most architectural photography situations.

Pick A Compelling Composition

If you’re shooting a tall building, a very wide angle of view will be helpful, but so will shooting from the right spot. If at all possible, try to get above ground level to create a more appealing perspective; somewhere around one-third of the height of the structure is often ideal—both for eliminating distortion and for showing the building in its best light. If you can get on top of a nearby structure—a smaller building, the roof of a parking garage or even a nearby hill—this will help with the best angle for tall buildings. But other structures, be they short or wide or plain or complex, will all have their own special requirements when it comes to picking the right composition. This goes back to step one, scouting the location and planning ahead.

You’ll want to find a composition that uses shadow and highlight to show off the shapes of the structure you want to accentuate or chose an angle that emphasizes some important element in the structure. Experimentation is very helpful here, and since structures come in all shapes and sizes, know there’s not a rule of thumb that works every time. But if nothing else, try to accentuate the best parts of the building or your favorite portions of the structure that make it compelling. This might be as simple as focusing on what elements immediately catch your eye—so long as they aren’t the utilities! For those eye-catching parts of the property, try to ensure you’re choosing a vantage point that hides or at least minimizes these typically unappealing parts.

If your subject isn’t a traditional structure with four vertical walls you’ll have more leeway, as the distortion that comes from tilting the camera may not appear as pronounced. But you may also have a harder time choosing the best angle if the structure appears ideal from several different vantage points. If you’re unsure of exactly what to focus on, consider a wide composition that places the structure within the context of its environment. This could be other buildings in a busy downtown or even something as simple as pedestrians at street level to add some human scale and life to the scene.

Perfect The Pictures In Post—And Shoot With That In Mind

If you’ve got an architectural lens mounted to your camera (the perspective control lenses we discussed earlier), you’re sure to minimize distortion—but you may not eliminate it completely. That’s okay because you can always go the last mile toward perfection by working on the picture in the computer. With Lightroom’s Transform controls and Photoshop’s perspective fixes in the Lens Correction filter, it’s possible to completely eliminate all but the most stubborn distortion from architectural photography. And in both cases, it can be as simple as dragging a single slider until the image looks right.

Along with distortion, exposure can also be improved in post—particularly if you had such corrections in mind during image capture. For instance, let’s say you’re shooting a structure on a bright, sunny day, and you’ve got one side of the structure in bright sunlight while another is in deep shadow. If that deep shadow is too pronounced, ensure that you’re capturing RAW image files and bracket a few exposures, making sure to overexpose for the rest of the scene in order to get a brighter exposure for the deepest shadows.

You’ve got some of this latitude built in to even a single RAW exposure, but by compositing two different frames together in post, you can really stretch the dynamic range of your image and eliminate distracting contrast problems. Just be sure not to go too far or the image will look bizarre; a little bit of HDR (high dynamic range) goes a long way.

When shooting to composite multiple frames together, be sure to lock your camera to a tripod and don’t move it between exposures. If at all possible, use a cable release or remote trigger to release the shutter without the need to touch the camera. This way, your image files will layer together perfectly when you get to the computer to make the composite.