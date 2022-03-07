If there’s a light fixture in your picture and it isn’t turned on, you can create a reasonable facsimile of natural, glowing illumination. Here’s how to illuminate lights using Photoshop.

Start by opening the image containing the light you’d like to turn on and then duplicate the background onto a new layer on which you’ll work. Then, make a selection to isolate the details of the light fixture itself. You see, if you completely obliterate all of the detail of the light fixture with a new illuminated glow, it won’t look as natural as if the light had been on in reality. With the light on, the camera still captures some of the detail in the fixture, and so with this selection, we’ll be able to mimic some of that look.

With the light fixture (or fixtures, if there are multiple in the frame) selected—either by using a magic wand, a magnetic lasso, a color range or a freehand lasso tool—save the selection and name it something like “light fixtures” so you can come back to it if necessary in a future step. Then, invert the selection and click the “new layer mask” icon on the layers palette to hide the area around the fixture—even though you won’t see the difference yet.

Now create a new blank layer below the top layer with the image of the dark fixtures. On this blank layer, we’ll start the illuminating process by painting a wide glowing light. To do this, start by setting the layer opacity to 50 percent or less and change the blend mode to color dodge or screen mode. (You can come back to this later after painting and determine what looks best to you.) Now choose a paintbrush that’s much larger than the light fixture. If the fixture is one inch in diameter, for instance, try a two- or three-inch brush and set it to have a very soft edge, something like 10 percent or less and a relatively low opacity. Try 50 percent to start.

Now choose the color of that glow, for which I like something slightly deeper than pure white—perhaps a deep yellow-orange for the foundation of this glowing light. Click once or twice or five times as necessary to slowly build up a bit of glow behind the light fixture, and repeat the same process on any other fixtures in the scene—adjusting the brush size as needed if the other fixtures are farther in the distance or smaller in size and matching the number of clicks so the amount of illumination on each fixture will be the same. If you go too strongly with the glow, don’t forget you can always dial down the opacity of the layer in order to soften the effect.

When you’re satisfied with this base level of glow, create a new blank layer above it and switch to a slightly smaller brush, roughly the diameter of the fixture itself, and choose a lighter, brighter yellow color (but still not white). By painting on a new separate layer, these individual glows can be modified in future steps to create a stronger or lesser effect. Build up a few clicks to create this more focused glow and then move along by again creating a new blank layer and choosing a smaller brush with a whiter light.

Before you take the next step of adding a whiter, brighter glow to the center of the fixture, take a moment to examine the quality of the layer mask around the fixtures. If your initial selection left anything to be desired, you’ll start to see the flaws here. So, go to the layer mask and adjust the brush size to fine-tune the fixture mask and make a smoother blend between fixture and glow. Jagged edges and wonky selections give away that the glow isn’t natural, so when in doubt, use a soft brush and gently blend away the fixture details as a way of fine-tuning the mask. You can also use a large, soft brush at a very low opacity to very slightly paint away the details of the fixture in its entirety, effectively lowering the contrast and helping to create a more natural glowing look. But remember, we want to see a hint of fixture detail in the glowing light, so don’t obliterate all of it.

Next, add a layer atop the stack, which will make anything we do here appear on top of, or in front of, the light fixture. Here we want to use a much smaller brush and a higher opacity, as well as a white or nearly white color. Click in the center of the light fixture once or twice to build up a bit of that ultra-bright glow we see at the center of any light bulb. To add to it further, add another layer and an even smaller brush to create a pure white pinpoint of light at the center of the glow.

At this point, the light probably looks quite good, but I find that I’ve typically underestimated the glow behind the light and I need to make it bigger and softer. You want to make sure that glow slowly fades into the background of the image, so if it doesn’t, the final step is to create a new blank layer at the bottom of the stack, just above the background image. You’ll want to make this brush noticeably larger than any of the brushes you’ve used to this point—maybe as much as 50 or 100 percent larger than the original big brush—and dial down the opacity to just 20 percent or so.

With the color still white or close to it, click once to add a wider, subtler glow to the area around the light. This will help to smooth the transition of the glow and make it appear more natural. If it’s still not natural enough, add another layer below and use an even larger brush. These background glow layers will need to be set to a much lower opacity so that they provide just a hint of glow, albeit one that’s essential to approximate the look of a naturally illuminated light source.