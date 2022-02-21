How To Focus More Accurately

There are lots of things you can do to make your pictures sharper, from choosing high-quality lenses to shooting at middle apertures and ensuring shutter speeds are fast enough to eliminate camera shake and motion blur. But one of the most frustrating ways one can produce a fuzzy photograph is simply by missing focus. To help alleviate this all-too-common problem, here are seven tips to help you focus more accurately and ensure your shots are as sharp as possible.

Understand Which Autofocus Mode To Use When

Are you photographing a stationary subject such as a portrait, perhaps? If so, single servo autofocus (or AF-S) is the ideal autofocus mode because it finds the point of focus and locks on. But if that subject is moving around, particularly if they’re moving quickly, AF-S might fall short because by the time you’ve got focus, the subject may have moved out of the sharp area. For this, continuous autofocus (AF-C) will continually readjust as the subject moves throughout the frame. If you have face tracking or eye-detect autofocus and you’re shooting portraits and people shots, this focus mode, which is a variation on continuous-servo autofocus, is likely to be the best solution.

Know When To Switch To Manual

If your subject is stationary and you’re handholding your camera, single servo autofocus typically works great and accounts for the small movements you might make between frames. As you press the shutter halfway each time, the camera refocuses on the predetermined focus point. But if both your subject and your camera are static—say, a landscape scene, a product photo or an architectural shot—then autofocus actually introduces the opportunity to miss focus by inadvertently refocusing or choosing the wrong point of focus. For scenarios like this when my camera is locked down and the subject is also stationary, I often switch to manual focus in order to dial in my focus precisely.

Another situation in which I regularly switch from autofocus to manual is in a strong backlight situation or a low-light, low-contrast scenario in which my camera has a hard time focusing correctly on the subject. My eyes can still see in those situations, however, so switching to manual focus is just the ticket for sharp shots.

Use A Focus Target

Whether I’m shooting autofocus or manual, I find that using a focus target is a great way to focus more accurately. Some photographers use printed focus targets or rely on their color chart as a good target, while others go the D.I.Y. approach and use the high contrast fine detail of a sheet of newsprint to help focus. Even a photographic gray card with a focus target printed on it has been pre-made with this very purpose in mind. In any case, placing the focus target in the scene at the ideal point of focus—often one-third of the way into the area that you’d like to include in the depth of field—and focusing on the target is a great way to ensure accuracy or to help eliminate focus hunting in difficult lighting situations.

Depth Of Field Preview

Speaking of depth of field, learn to check it. When you’re looking through your DSLR’s viewfinder, or when your mirrorless camera is set to show its brightest view possible, the camera is showing a view of the scene with the taking lens at its maximum aperture. That’s in an effort to ensure you can see clearly what’s happening, regardless of the aperture at which you’ll be taking the picture. The problem is, if you want to know exactly what will be sharp and what will be fuzzy, you can’t check that without seeing what the scene will look like at the actual aperture you’ll be shooting.

To that end, there’s a little button beside your lens on the face of the DSLR body that will stop down the lens to the ƒ-stop you’ve selected so you can diligently diagnose the depth of field and determine if the sharpness covers what you want it to. On mirrorless cameras, this function often happens during focusing when you press the shutter halfway or by changing the way the live view sensor displays the image from the sensor. Depth of field preview is most important when shooting at wide apertures when you need specific elements to be sharp or when subjects are particularly close to the lens. And with the “depth of field preview” button pressed, you can look through the lens and see exactly where the depth of field will fall. If your camera is set to ƒ/22 or another small aperture that makes it difficult to see where exactly the depth of field falls, you can use something especially bright and detailed like a flashlight placed at the front and rear of the subject and aimed at the camera. The small aperture will allow you to see the details in the bright element of the flashlight so you can determine whether or not it’s sharp and then focus more accurately.

Correctly Diagnose Edge-Focusing Issues

I recently found when shooting a vertical head-to-toe portrait that I was having a hard time locking focus onto their face. It’s because the composition placed their head very close to the edge of the frame and the autofocus sensors stopped short of there. This problem tends to be more pronounced on inexpensive DSLRs and less likely on high-end DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, but it can occur with any camera. The solution, short of switching to manual focus and dialing it in by hand, is to recompose (often by widening out by zooming or backing up) to allow the focus point to move away from the edge of the composition and closer to the center. This should help alleviate focus-hunting issues and make it easier for the camera to find focus.

Check Focus With Magnification

Whether you’re using a DSLR in live view mode or a mirrorless camera that’s always displaying a live feed of the sensor, your camera likely has the ability to enlarge the view on the LCD or in the viewfinder—often as much as 10x or more—in order to help you see fine details more accurately and dial in the focus more precisely. Using it is typically as simple as pressing the magnify button and watching as the scene zooms in dramatically. If your LCD shows a small rectangle within the frame prior to enlargement, that rectangle is showing the area that will be zoomed to upon enlargement. A toggle button or thumb wheel on the back of the camera typically controls the placement of this preview spot, and while zoomed in, it can be adjusted to reposition the point of enlargement so that you can check the most essential portions of the frame and focus more accurately.

Compose Before Focusing

Last, but certainly not least, did you know it’s imperative that you zoom your zoom lens to the correct composition before you focus on the subject? Most zoom lenses for still cameras are varifocal style in order to provide some practical benefits in terms of cost, size and weight. But with a varifocal lens, zooming the lens also changes the focus point. So, if you focus and then compose, you’re going to wind up with more than your fair share of out-of-focus shots. Instead, be sure to zoom to the desired focal length and then focus on the subject—using focus lock to focus and recompose or by changing the selectable focus point to pick the right spot for the new composition.