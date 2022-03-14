Here’s How To Fix A Loose Lens Mount

If your lens doesn’t fit tight to the camera body, you risk damaging your images with missed focus and light leaks. Worse still, you risk damaging your expensive camera and lens. So, if your lens feels like it isn’t mounting tight to your camera, you may simply have a loose lens mount in need of repair.

Some wiggle room is standard with many lenses, but too much wiggle room might just be a loose lens mount. And while there aren’t a whole lot of modern-day lens repairs that can be done at home, this one often can. Loose lens mounts are sometimes fixed with the highly specialized lens mount repair tool otherwise known as a screwdriver.

Okay, sure, not any old screwdriver will work. And I don’t think I’d be particularly comfortable rooting around in an old greasy toolbox to find my delicate lens repair kit, but there’s really nothing too special about the kind of screwdriver that can do this job. It’s a small screw but not microscopic. It’s certainly bigger than those found in eyeglass repair kits. I recently used a #1 sized Phillips head screwdriver on my 70-200mm zoom lens and it worked like a charm. Here’s how.

After near-daily use of my big zoom for three years, I finally discovered that what I initially believed to be a loose lens mount on the body of my camera was in fact a problem with the lens. I stuck the telephoto zoom lens on another body only to find the same pronounced wobble. Unmounting the lens, I did a quick inspection to find that the outer metal plate on the mount was very loose. Pressing on it made clear that the mount was nowhere near within spec, and it’s no wonder the lens wobbled so much. I couldn’t believe I wasn’t seeing such wobble manifest in dramatically missed focus or even blurry images. Surely that wasn’t far off if I didn’t fix the problem.

My second glance revealed that the mounting plate was attached with just four small Phillips head screws. It was the #1 Phillips screwdriver from my electronics repair kit that was just the right size. And even if manufacturers eventually move to Torx or hex head connectors, rest assured that the process is likely to remain the same: tighten the screws and you tighten the lens mount.

Three of the four screws were loose on my lens, and two of them took several turns to tighten down. But just like that, after a minute of investigation and seconds of screw tightening, I remounted the lens to find that, sure enough, it fit tight as could be, just like new.

When it comes to diagnosing the issue, start by considering which lenses feel loose and correlating it to determine if the issue is one of a loose lens mount or a loose body mount. If every lens feels loose, it’s likely an issue with the mount on a camera body. If only one lens wiggles but it does so on any camera, it’s likely an issue with the lens. In any case, testing the mounts is relatively simple. If gentle movements rock the lens more than a minuscule amount, you’ve likely got a loose mount.

You’ve obviously got to be careful any time you’re working around sensitive optics such as your expensive pro zoom lenses. But as long as you’ve got moderately steady hands and you’re comfortable turning a screwdriver, this kind of fix should be within your skills. So, instead of putting up with a loose lens mount and potential harm to images or equipment, turn a few screws and get your lens mount back to good as new.