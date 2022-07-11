Get Better Portraits From Any Camera

There are a few key techniques that anyone can use to make better portraits no matter the camera being used. Great portraits don’t require specialized equipment. It’s how you set that camera, and how you pose and illuminate your subjects that’s most important when it comes to making portraits. So whether your shoulder bag holds an entry-level Rebel, an old Coolpix or a hand-me-down Powershot camera, here are three tips that always lead to better portraits.

Camera And Lens Settings

The camera matters less than the settings do. Whatever the kit, my advice for portraiture always starts the same way: choose a long lens (or zoom to a long focal length) and shoot wide open or close to it. If you happen to have that robust kit full of lenses, you probably want to max out around 200mm, and if you’ve got superfast ƒ/1.2 lenses you can close the aperture a stop or two. But if your kit lens is, say, a 15-45mm zoom with a variable maximum aperture of ƒ/4.5-ƒ/5.6, you want to max out both and shoot wide open at the longest focal length. (If your camera doesn’t offer manual exposure settings, be sure to use appropriate scene modes such as Portrait or Sports in order to open up the aperture and shorten the shutter speed effectively.) You’ll want a wide aperture to help throw background elements out of focus and put the attention squarely on the subject, and you’ll want the long focal length because of how it shapes facial features.

A wide-angle lens requires you to get closer to the subject if you want to fill the frame with head and shoulders or even for a waist-up shot. And getting close with a wide angle is a challenging technique for portraits because it exaggerates features such as noses, chins and ears. It can get downright comical if not done correctly. Plenty of great portrait photographers make lovely portraits under 50mm focal lengths, but that’s portraiture with a high difficulty setting. The majority of portrait pros also know a recipe for success most often starts with longer focal lengths—the 50mm and up range, often 70mm, 85mm, 105mm and 135mm lenses (as measured on full-frame sensors). It’s hard to go wrong when you’re aiming these focal lengths at faces, particularly if you’re shooting close to wide open.

Lighting The Subject

Once you’ve got the camera and lens settings figured out, it’s time to put some thought into lighting the subject. However I may pose them, one thing I almost always do is make sure my subject is facing toward the brightest light in the scene. Whether it’s from a strobe or window light, a direct source or soft and diffused, with the subject’s face getting the most light it’s sure to draw the viewer’s eye. We see bright image elements first, so whatever the look of the lighting you’ll do well to position your subject to illuminate their face.

And as anyone who has ever photographed a face knows, soft light is a recipe for happy customers. Because pinpoint light sources (such as direct sunlight or on-camera flash) create hard-edged, well-defined shadows, they emphasize every bit of texture in a scene. If that texture is the lines and wrinkles of a normal human face, emphasizing it isn’t very flattering. A large, soft light source, however, tends to soften that texture and make for attractive illumination. This can be achieved by avoiding direct sun in favor of cloudy days, choosing open shade when working outside, ensuring an on-camera flash is bounced off a ceiling indoors or even using a north-facing window to provide soft, directional light. Better still, adding a bit of fill light courtesy of a white wall, a white card or reflector can help keep the contrast in check and avoid an overly dramatic look, which also isn’t flattering to most faces.

Posing The Subject

Beyond that, you’ve got to put some thought into how that subject is posed. Posing doesn’t have to be complicated. One thing I find is that regular people (i.e. not models and actors) tend to resist the feeling of “posing” for a photo. They often say things such as “this feels so unnatural” or “I just want something spontaneous.” That’s all well and good, but the nature of a posed portrait—i.e. one that isn’t a truly candid moment—is that the subject and the photographer have to agree on posing. And in my experience, it’s the photographer’s job to help a non-professional model feel comfortable—or at least feel like they’re in good hands and will look good, even if the pose feels somewhat uncomfortable. I often find myself saying something like “It may feel bad, but it looks good.”

There are plenty of resources out there for learning the ins and outs of portrait posing, but in my opinion, none are better than Roberto Valenzuela’s Picture Perfect Posing book. Lest you feel like you have to become a master of the intricacies of posing, my suggestion would be that you arm yourself with a few good shortcuts you’re comfortable with and which have a high success rate. My go-to, for instance, is to give the subject something to sit on or lean against. This might be a tall stool, a low wall, a tree stump or an open car door. Whatever they’re leaning on, it gives them something to anchor to and helps them feel more comfortable. It also affords you the opportunity to position them for flattering lines.

As is true with many compositions, diagonal lines tend to be most appealing—and when those diagonals are legs and arms they’re flattering too. Verticals are fine, if uninspired, while horizontal lines (a forearm below a perpendicularly bent elbow, for instance) tend to stop the flow of the eye through the frame. If I’m in a situation where I can’t provide something to sit or lean on, my go-to for standing poses is to turn the subject slightly away from the camera and have them stand with their weight on their back foot, arms to the side or one hand in a pocket. This tends to provide for a very natural, comfortable pose that also looks confident and strong. It can also straddle the line between formal and casual quite well. With just a few key elements in mind when you’re shooting portraits you’re bound to help your subjects find more flattering poses. And best of all, this kind of knowledge and expertise translates directly to better photographs regardless of the equipment you’re using.