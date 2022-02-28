For nearly 200 years, photographers have concerned themselves with preserving their images so the rigors of time don’t make them fade into memory. The first photograph ever, in fact, has faded beyond visual recognition. And while digital photography offers many benefits in terms of the archival properties of image files, there are still abundant challenges when it comes to ensuring images will stand the test of time. So here are three key steps you can take to help future-proof your image archive so future you (and future generations) will be able to find, access and enjoy your photographs.

Format Your Files For The Future

If you were taking digital pictures back in 1993, it’s possible you were capturing the very same JPEG files you can shoot today. That was a good choice because even 30 years later the JPEG format isn’t likely going away any time soon. But what about those photographers who prefer to capture maximum image quality, so they set their cameras to capture raw image files? Every manufacturer has its own proprietary raw image format, so one photographer might be capturing CR2 while another is capturing NEF and still another produces ARW files.

Sure, robust applications such as Adobe Camera Raw are updated regularly to accommodate the newest image files, but who’s to say they’ll continue supporting obsolete and outdated file types indefinitely into the future? Instead, consider converting raw image files into the only open raw file type, a process which its maker (Adobe) says will help to future-proof the files as it invites other camera and software makers to utilize.

The thinking is that by enabling everyone to utilize this open raw file type, more cameras are likely to produce and save files that Adobe has committed to support long into the future. If DNG, which has been around for more than 15 years already, eventually has its way, it may have much the same ubiquity as the JPEG file—making it viewable practically anywhere.

If your raw files are proprietary and you want to convert them to DNG, you’re in luck. Adobe Lightroom makes the process relatively quick and easy. It can be done during import, as the file handling section in the middle of the workflow offers the option to convert files to DNG as they’re imported.

Organize Files And Folders Appropriately

This requires using good file names, keywords, tags and labels—really any useful identifying information that will enable future you to find your images easily. After all, if you’ve shot it but you can’t find it, do you really have it? Put another way, why bother saving your photos if you’re not going to make it possible to find them in the future?

The crux of the issue isn’t that you should use a specific system of organization, but rather you should establish and use any system of organization. Figure out a plan, implement it and stick to it. In my case, that plan is to use Lightroom for viewing and moving files and folders and then naming those files with descriptors and dates, stored in folders named by client (or subject/description) and ordered by date. This way, when a client comes back to inquire about a portrait from five years ago, I can find it by going to the appropriate date in the archive or by searching for the client’s name or the subject’s name. It doesn’t really matter that this is the specific system I’ve chosen, just that I implemented a system long ago, then fine-tuned it and stuck to it year after year.

If you’re a landscape shooter or street photographer or any photographer who wants to identify image content by subject matter rather than by diligent organization of folders, keywording is crucial. Lightroom and other applications make it easy to add keywords to the metadata that’s stored with an image file, so whether you’re eventually searching for White Sands or National Parks or Sand Dunes, you can keyword an image with all three terms and make it easy to find when the subject eventually comes up.

Duplicate The Backup Drive And Get It Off-Site

Consider the cloud. Now that you’ve formatted your files as DNG and sorted, named and organized them so that you can find them, it’s time to consider where, exactly, you’ll store them. Some professional photographers rely on a RAID system of duplicate hard drives that ensures at any given moment an image file is duplicated and can be easily replaced should one of those drives fail. Other photographers—myself included—simply use multiple individual drives to create backups. I duplicate images on import, of course, so they’re backed up immediately. But then once a month I relocate them from my primary disk to a backup and again to a second drive. Solid-state drives make transferring many gigabytes of data fairly fast and low prices don’t make this process cost-prohibitive. The reason for the duplicate drive isn’t just so a single drive failure won’t eliminate my image files, but also so that a natural disaster can’t destroy them either. With a second hard drive containing your image files, you’re able to physically move those files to a separate location—whether that’s keeping the primary drive at home and the secondary at work or vice versa. Anything you can do to keep the duplicate drive away from the original is helpful because that means a fire, flood or hurricane is less likely to destroy both drives—and therefore both copies of the files.

Another option for getting files off-site gets faster, better and more affordable with each passing year. In lieu of keeping a duplicate drive in your desk at work, consider backing up those files to the cloud and let Microsoft, Google, Apple or Amazon worry about the backups. With cloud storage, not only are files duplicated away from their original location, they’re easily accessible anywhere there’s a fast Internet connection. Subscription plans from the aforementioned tech giants make it easy to store gigabytes of data on faraway servers. Other companies specialize in drive duplication, such as Crashplan, IDrive and pCloud. They make it easy to automatically back up files to the cloud and can even ship a drive to make accessing files fast when downloading would be too time-intensive due to the size of a particularly large archive. Whatever cloud plan you choose, remember that it’s not a replacement for a physical drive of images you retain possession of. Instead, think of it as a great addition to provide peace of mind and ensure your archive remains safe and accessible long into the future.