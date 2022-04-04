Five Tips For Photographing People

One of the most popular photographic subjects is people. Because we photograph our family and friends all the time, of course, but also because we photograph humans we encounter on the street or during our travels and also just because we’re inherently interested in our fellow man. People simply like looking at pictures of people. And just as there’s infinite variety in the people we encounter in the world, there are practically infinite ways to photograph them. While there’s no formula for guaranteed success photographing people, there are several steps you can take to maximize your chances of getting a great shot. With that in mind, here are five tips for success when photographing people.

Experiment With Angles, Poses And More

Experiment with different ways to tell the viewer about the subject. After all, digital images are cheap. Whether you shoot eight frames or 25, the cost is the same and your process doesn’t fundamentally change. So, take advantage of the available time with your subject to experiment. Encourage them to do activities they enjoy or that help to define the picture you’re trying to make. That could be someone doing their job, or participating in a hobby, or any acti

vity that gets them physically active and doing as opposed to passively sitting and looking. Whatever your subject chooses to do, experiment with angles and poses, lenses and perspectives, to see if you can make something unique and distinctive. In this way, you’ll be more likely to go beyond the basics of making a plain picture.

Focus On The Eyes When Photographing People

No matter what your subject is doing, whether they’re old or young, candid or posed, the viewer of the photograph is going to go straight to their eyes. So as long as you’ve focused on their eyes, you’ve captured the most essential element in the frame. Eye-tracking autofocus makes this much easier, but if you’re autofocusing or manual focusing, good advice is to typically choose the closer eye when focusing. Whatever else is going on in the scene, if the eyes are sharp the photograph is likely a success. You can enhance this feeling of sharp eyes by shooting at a wide aperture for shallow depth of field so the sharp eyes will be contrasted by a blurry background. Depending on your proximity to the subject and the focal length of the lens, you could produce an image with sharp eyes and an out-of-focus nose or ears. This is a great way to enhance the appearance of sharpness overall.

Face Your Subject To The Light

Regardless of whether the illumination is flash or daylight, available ambient or strobe that’s been added by the photographer, one recipe for success is to simply face the subject toward the light. Of course, there are plenty of opportunities to make interesting pictures of people when their faces are in shadow or turned away from the light, but those are the exceptions that prove the rule. No matter the light, if you position the subject so that their face is toward the brightest illumination, you’re on your way to success. The face is where our gaze will go first, and making it the recipient of the primary brightness in the scene will generally work to great effect.

Don’t Forget The Background When Photographing People

It’s easy to get tunnel vision and focus solely on the subject. But often the best way to ensure a good picture of the person in front of you is to keep your eye on all the details behind them. Namely, there usually shouldn’t be many eye-catching details behind the subject. This will distract the viewer’s eye from going straight to the subject. By keeping an eye on the background, you can make subtle adjustments to the camera position—moving left, right, up or down even just a few inches—that result in big changes to the background and eliminate or hide any distracting elements. One of the biggest no-no’s when photographing people is to ignore the background and allow a tree, sign or utility pole to appear to grow right out of their head. If you do nothing else, watch the background to prevent this from happening.

Learn About Your Subject

Whether you’re photographing people who are playing sports, arranging flowers or simply posing for a portrait, understanding what the subject is thinking and doing—and what they’re likely to do next—will help you make better photographs of them. Understanding the direction an athlete is likely to turn or run, for instance, allows you to previsualize the action, compose accordingly and await their arrival in the perfect composition. For a portrait, understanding the subject’s shyness, for instance, or their boisterous personality might help you better anticipate how they’ll react and behave within your composition. Anything you can do to better understand your subject’s point of view and likely actions will make for a higher hit rate of great photographs. So, take a little time as you prepare for your photoshoot to learn about the subject and better understand what they do and how they do it.