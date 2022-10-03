Finding Fall Color To Photograph

Every year as autumn arrives, photographers are treated to the natural wonder of the changing of the leaves. As chlorophyll disappears, leaves begin to show their true colors—in many cases vibrant reds, oranges and yellows—and photographers are presented with more vibrant landscapes than usual. But if you want to photograph fall color, either in your local area or by traveling to a renowned autumn destination, you’ve got to plan ahead if you hope to find success. Much has been written about photographing fall colors, but what about finding fall color to shoot in the first place? Read on to find out.

There’s one resource that’s the first and last word on finding colorful fall foliage: SmokyMountains.com. No, it’s not the park itself—though of course the popular southeastern park is an outstanding place to find fall color—but rather the region’s wonderful website, which publishes many great resources to help photographers find and photograph changing fall foliage. The most popular is their Fall foliage Map found at smokymountains.com/fall-foliage-map. Newly updated each autumn, experts comb historical weather data—over 50,000 predictive points—to forecast with impressive precision exactly when peak foliage colors will occur across the country.

The animated map allows users to drag a slider to choose a date—October 31, for instance—and check the expected status of the color change in every county across the continental United States. Planning to be in the Carolinas for Halloween? Fear not, because you’ll see that peak change is occurring that week on the border of North and South Carolina, while farther north some colors are past peak and down toward Georgia the peak is still to come. With the foliage map, you can see how color temperatures and higher elevations make for earlier changes to foliage as the color wave sweeps south across the country, peaking in mountain elevations before flatland areas.

Incorporating input from users who track the color changes they see, the foliage map will be updated midway through the season to account for weather and its impact on the progress of the change. This will provide more accurate predictions for late season locales, so the further south you’re going to find fall color, be sure to check back with the website to determine more accurately when peak color will arrive.

If you know the date of your travel but have yet to choose a destination, the foliage map also helps to determine great places to visit. The smokymountains.com website itself also offers another service—a state-by-state look at the best places to photograph fall foliage. The guide offers insights into everything from local parks and conservation areas to prominent national landmarks that would top any photographer’s must-visit list. With multiple offerings in each state, the write-up also includes photographs of each destination and is sure to provide new suggestions for even seasoned travelers.

Another option for those in search of magical fall foliage destinations is to check with the travel experts. Travel+Leisure magazine, for instance, has recently updated its own list of the best places to find fall color. The list includes some of the most prominent destinations in the country—from small town Stowe, Vermont, to Taos, New Mexico. The guide also includes additional helpful information about each of its 21 suggested destinations and it’s enough to offer a fairly close suggestion for every corner of the country.

Other great resources for finding fall foliage destinations abound, offering proof that you can easily find and photograph fall foliage all across the United States. For more great destination resources, check out these helpful publications: Afar, Fodors, The Travel Channel and U.S. News.