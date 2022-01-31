Color Matching Between Photos With Photoshop’s Match Color

A client recently showed me a photo they liked and asked if I could match the color in a new portrait for them. I said yes, of course, and then started to consider my options for accurately replicating the warm tone of the sample provided. I quickly realized that Photoshop has a tool purpose-built for this task. It’s Match Color, and it’s another simple yet powerful editing tool.

Match Color control lets you apply the colors from one image to another. It’s a great way to help a group of photographs to have a closer stylistic match, and there are two basic ways it works: By examining an entire image’s color or by sampling just a selected portion of the frame.

To match one image’s tone to another, start by opening both images onto separate layers in a Photoshop document. Make sure the target layer is active (the layer you want to apply the color to) and then duplicate it so that you’ve got an unmodified original to fall back on later. Then open the Match Color controls, found under the Image menu’s Adjustments heading.

Choose the source first by choosing the document you’re in, then by choosing the appropriate layer. You can also select “merged” to target all the layers in the file. Then click OK and check out the result. It’s just that easy.

You can fine-tune the amount of adjustment by using the luminance slider to make the target layer brighter or darker. The color intensity slider dictates how intense the color application will be, and the fade slider is great for dialing back the effect. The Neutralize checkbox will help to eliminate a color cast from the result, though I find it’s often the case that such a color cast is what I’m after. Trial and error is key to determining if checking this will help.

Best of all, you can save the details for applying a color match by choosing Save Statistics. This will allow you to create a preset that you can use to apply the same settings to images you edit in the future. Once you’ve saved the settings, the next time you’d like to apply them simply open the target image and open Match Color, then click the Load Statistics button to locate and apply those same settings to a new image.

Match Color also works with two image files that aren’t opened as layers. To do this, first open the target file in Photoshop, and then the source file—the image file with the color you’d like to match. Then with the target image active, open Match Color and click the dropdown menu next to Source to see the options of open images that can be used as the source of the color match. Select the image to use and then proceed as above for working in layers.

You can always choose just a portion of an image for match color—either by selecting a portion of the source image to sample color from or a portion of the target image to apply the color to. If you’re using a selected area from the source image, make the selection and when choosing the source in the Match Color dialogue check the “Use Selection In Source To Calculate Colors” box in order to use just that area for the edit. Unchecked, Photoshop will use the entirety of the source image in the process. You’ll need to check the box for Ignore Selection When Applying Adjustment so that the entirety of the target image has the selection applied. With a selected area in the target image chosen—for instance, say you want to warm up the background of a portrait—uncheck that checkbox and the color change will only be applied to the selected area.

This technique works wonders for all manner of color adjustments, from subtle fine-tuning of warmth in portraits to dramatic overhauls of the colors of an image. But if you find that the effect is too pronounced and instead of a subtle shift you’ve created a monster and radically overhauled the image, you can always lessen the effect via the layer mode and opacity in Photoshop. Ensure your newly modified layer is selected and first take a look at how different layer modes impact the look. In the example here, hard light mode allowed the color to come through without dramatically altering the contrast of the scene. Then a lower layer opacity—in this case, just over 50 percent—took the edge off the orange and made for a naturally warmer image rather than a radical special effect.