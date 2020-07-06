A hard drive for every need

As camera makers increase megapixels, file sizes also increase—as do photographers’ processing and storage needs. Add to that the fact that so many photographers are branching out into video and there’s never been more need for fast, high-capacity hard drives that are portable and permanent. But one drive can’t do it all; different needs require drives with different capabilities. Here’s a look at three types of hard drives for different photo and video storage needs.

Affordable And Easy

A normal hard disk drive comes in a couple of form factors, but both share one thing in common: moving internal components that have been the standard for decades. One of the benefits of this type of drive is its relative affordability.

Take the Seagate Backup Plus series, for instance. It’s a USB 3.0 external hard drive with 4 TB storage capacity perfect for those who want an affordable drive for shuttling image files and videos between systems or for straightforward data backup. What this bus-powered drive may lack in speed it makes up for in simplicity and affordability. It’s plug-and-play formatted for both Windows and Mac right out of the box, and it includes a complimentary two-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud’s photography plan. Best of all, the 4 TB drive retails for just $99 at bhphotovideo.com. Visit seagate.com for more information.

Small And Rugged

Solid-state drives, better known as SSDs, have become increasingly popular in recent years, as they’re fast and reliable with no internal moving parts. They’re compact, too, which makes them great for photographers and videographers who need to travel light. The current ideal among SSD drives is NVMe, which maximizes speed and stability of these flash-based drives.

Other World Computing’s Envoy Pro EX is a compact NVMe drive that’s perfect for Mac users who relish traveling light while protecting their data. This USB-C drive offers data transfer up to 980 mb/s, and its rugged, all-aluminum construction is built to withstand the rigors of serious travel, as it’s both waterproof and dustproof. 240 GB to 4 TB capacities, ranging from $119 to $1,099. eshop.macsales.com

Big And Secure

Those who want to ensure data security go above and beyond by mirroring the data from one drive onto another. This is done most efficiently with a RAID drive array, which automatically duplicates the contents of one hard drive to another. RAIDs have the reputation of being complex, though that isn’t always the case. They’re available in multiple setups starting with a pair of drives that simply duplicate one another. If one fails, simply pull it out and replace it.

The LaCie 2big, two-bay drive array offers a whopping 28 TB capacity with two SATA 3.5-inch drive bays and a USB C interface capable of transfer speeds up to 10 Gb/s. It’s perfect for intensive needs such as editing 4k video. The 28 TB, two-bay array has a suggested retail price of $1,149. lacie.com