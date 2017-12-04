Top 7 Guides To Becoming A Better B&W Photographer

1. Seeing The World In Black & White

From learning how to see in monochrome to software conversion options to the craft of printing, these guides provide a thorough understanding of black-and-white photography.

Is black-and-white the purest form of photography? Some photographers believe so. The art of black-and-white photography removes all distractions, so the strength of the composition shines through. Learn how to create striking images with these essential qualities of monochrome photography. Read More…

2. Contemplating Black & White

Black-and-white photography is totally distinct from color photography. There’s a poignancy to black-and-white images that’s palpable. Maybe it’s because, when color is stripped away, so, too, are distractions. Read More…

3. Minimalism & Monochrome

As we embrace winter, I think about accepting the lack of sunlight and how this affects my photography. The leaves have all fallen, leaving us in the depths of “stick season,” the snow flies and washes out all color. Winter is a season that drives composition and embraces texture. A season so void of color definitely forces me outside of my comfort zone when it comes to photography, and I begin to see the world again in black-and-white. Read More…

4. Knockout Black-And-White

What exactly draws photographers to the black-and-white image? We have the ability to re-create a scene almost exactly as it existed, yet we still continue to create images in black-and-white. Color television was invented and became affordable for everyone to own, and the black-and-white television set was rendered obsolete. At the same time, color print and slide films were at their zenith, yet black-and-white film still soldiered on. Today, cameras can produce stunning high-resolution images containing literally millions of colors; nonetheless, the black-and-white image is just as prevalent in the photography world as it has ever been. Read More…

5. Pro B&W Printing

Before digital, enjoying and sharing photographs meant either slideshows, or more commonly, prints. Printmaking is an art unto itself, and that’s no less true in digital photography. Some photographers prefer to master this part of the craft and make their own prints with a fine-art photo printer, but others prefer the convenience of working with a pro photo lab. Read More…

6. Guide To Converting To Black & White

Today, photographers get the best of both worlds. We can capture an entire photo shoot in color and decide later if we want to convert the images to black-and-white. No more harsh chemicals, darkrooms and nasty drains. Using software, anyone can convert an image to black-and-white with a few mouse clicks. Read More…

7. Quick Tips For B&W Conversions

It’s easy to convert a digital image from color to black-and-white. The challenge is to do it well. Replicating the richness of silver-based black-and-white images is the ultimate goal, and while there are lots of options out there, there’s one ubiquitous photo management and RAW editing tool that’s full of straightforward, but powerful black-and-white tools: Adobe Photoshop Lightroom. Read More…