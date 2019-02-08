Ten Essential Tips For Shooting Sports Photos

For this basketball image, I used a Sony a9 full-frame mirrorless camera with a Sony 24-70mm f/2.8G Master lens. The exposure was 1/200 sec., f/4.5, ISO 200, and I used four Elinchrom 500ELC strobe units in catwalk with sport reflectors and a Pocket Wizard radio system to trigger them. I single frame all of my basketball images when shooting on strobes.

If you’re looking to improve the quality of your shots, you’ll discover you can learn many aspects of digital photography quickly with a primer on settings and selecting the correct lens to use. Of course, you also have the advantage of using a digital camera, which means you can instantly see what you just shot. That allows you to keep working on the image until it looks the way you want.

For shooting sports, you’ll need a similar primer: First, you’ll have to sit through the obligatory sessions of watching YouTube videos. Then, you’ll end up trying to buy the most expensive lenses made. Finally, you’ll pour many years into the craft before you see major progress toward the goal of getting minimally proficient.

But hopefully, my tips will help you get there more quickly. Here are my 10 tips to turn out respectable images of sporting events, in order:

1. Get Close: Access is everything in sports photography, which generally means you’ll need to ask someone in charge of the event to get closer, beyond that fence, onto the sidelines, above the basket, behind home plate, and inside the soccer goal. The reason is simple: The closer you can get to the action, the better your images will be and the simpler your backgrounds become. In fact, getting closer is actually more important than shooting with a fast lens or a long telephoto. And while shooting from the stands is OK, you’ll need to have a 500 or 600mm lens. At the very least, make sure you can get up to the fence surrounding the field.

2. Get Low: Dropping to your knees lets you improve your composition by separating the background from your players. This allows you to see faces that you won’t while standing. Also, you’ll begin to notice that athletes appear more powerful and larger than life, simply by taking a knee. Additionally, consider investing in a pair of knee pads, which will pay off in terms of comfort as well as allowing you a better angle to see everything in play. If you have a flip-out LCD screen on the back of your camera, you can use the pads to assist you in putting your camera on the ground, propping it up to give you the ultimate in low-angle shooting.

3. Get The Right Lens: There is no skimping in sports photography. The longest and fastest lens you can get your hands on or rent is the key to blurring out the background even from across the field. The 70-200mm f/2.8 is the bare minimum, but each 100mm jump above 300mm pays huge dividends in the quality of the bokeh you’ll achieve in your work. Also, remember teleconverters don’t change your depth of field, only your field of view. A 400mm f/5.6 lens will offer a better background than a 300mm f/4. Millimeters will trump aperture every time.

4. Get Your Shutter Speed Up: CMOS sensors are found in almost every modern digital camera, and this type of sensor requires really high shutter speeds to stop the action. A 1/1000 sec. shutter speed should be the bottom for most sports, even for nighttime high school football games under poor lighting. Daylight sporting events will allow you to reach up to 1/5000 sec. and 1/8000 sec. for best results. Don’t worry about noise. Shooting at 1/5000 sec. at f/4 with a 500mm is worth shooting backlit at 800 ISO at a bright day game. Relax, it’s OK!

5. Get Over The Noise: Pixel-peepers—those who over-emphasize image resolution and quality, above all else—often hate sports photography. But sports photographers shoot on dimly lit high-school fields and in dark gyms all the time. You have to raise your ISO up high to achieve the high shutter speeds needed to stop action.

6. Get The Sun In Front Of You: Many pro sports photographers like shooting backlit or, against the sun, which is a lighting effect also known as rim lighting. It’s a technique that allows you to create a thin outline of light around the edges of your silhouetted subjects, which visually separates them from dark, shadowy backgrounds. In a way, it resembles the effect a hair light achieves in the studio. So, if you’d like to experiment with this effect, make sure your subject is between you and your light source. Take note that shooting backlit is harder for some cameras to achieve confident autofocus. However, the effect is well worth the effort. Here’s how I get set up: To get in position on the field for shooting a backlit subject, I look at my own shadow. Then, I turn around so that I’m facing the sun as much as possible.

7. Get Smart About Your Settings: In many types of photography, you can take a new camera right out of the box and start making decent images with it. But in sports photography, you’ll need a deeper understanding of the various menu options and custom-function settings. It’s because there are so many variables that are interrelated when you set your exposure. For example, you need to set a high shutter speed means you have to increase your ISO to compensate. And, of course, you should always shoot wide open.

8. Get The Best Glass You Can Afford: When you move from a 70-200mm f/4.5-5.6 telephoto zoom to the f/2.8 version, you’ll immediately see a difference. The same is true for moving from an amateur 75-300mm f/5.6 zoom lens to a 300mm f/4 prime. Or when you move from that f/4 prime lens to the 300mm f/2.8 version. Your overall look changes completely again since it’s such an improvement. Move from the 400mm f/4 to the 400mm f/2.8, and you see a massive change for the better: It’s almost as if every shot you take on the 400mm f/2.8 looks like eye candy. There’s just nothing that compares to shooting with long, fast glass.

9. Get The Shot: Let’s face it. While it’s important to choose the best lenses and find the perfect exposure settings, you’ve come to a particular game or match for one thing: At the end of the day, you’re there to capture the right moments in the game. But photographing peak action in sports is challenging and frustrating. However, once you pay your dues, you’ll find satisfaction in being able to make a powerful portfolio of images that are sharp and tell the story of the game you shot.

10. Get A 1.4x Teleconverter: Teleconverters are a great way to get a little tighter on the action without having to spend another $12,000 on a new lens. But they only allow the camera to see through the center of the lens, magnifying only a small portion of what the lens sees. Plus, there’s a tradeoff: Loss of light. It means a 1.4x teleconverter will cost you one stop of light. That’s half your light! It’s even worse with a 2x teleconverter, which takes twice as much light as a 1.4x. So, while teleconverters can be useful when shooting daytime sports, the loss of light can degrade image quality because you have to raise the ISO higher to compensate. Like most pro shooters, I prefer the 1.4x teleconverter over the 2x model because of the light loss.

Here are a few extra-credit tips to help you further improve your sports photography:

Study The Masters: Start examining the greatest sports images available online or in books and magazines. You will begin to see the peak moment of every sport as you study the work of successful shooters. Here are some moments to look for: A football captured before it lands in the wide receiver’s hands is better than having an image after the catch is made. A baseball leaving the fingers of a pitcher’s hand, but still touching the index finger, is something to shoot for. Football images where players are flying through the air are better than when they have even just one of their feet on the ground. Or try to capture the moment when the fuzz on a tennis ball pushes through the strings on a tennis racquet.

Don’t Fear The Delete Key: If you are going to shoot sports, learn to hit the delete key often. We shoot more images than any other type of photographer, and you have to draw the line at how many images you will keep from one game. I typically shoot 4,000 images in a football game, but I keep only around 150.

Now, a final word of advice: Don’t give up too easily. Remember, shooting sports is one of the most difficult things you can attempt in photography. It’s really hard work and takes years to really master your basic kit to where you can become consistently good each time you head out to the game.