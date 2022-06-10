Posing Tips for Stunning Sunset Portraits

Shooting portraits at sunset would seem to be a no-brainer, right? Certainly, the light is right for producing soft, glowing skintones in photos. But are you choosing the most effective poses for your subject during Golden Hour?

Swimwear, fashion, and portrait photographer Anita Sadowska is someone who shoots extensively during Golden Hour. And in the below video, she shares her tips for posing subjects during sunset portrait sessions.

While Sadowska features a professional model, Mariah G, in her tutorial at the bottom of this post, there are takeaways from her tips for photographing amateur models or even friends if they’re looking for attractive photos of themselves at the beach. And with summer right around the corner, you’ll likely be getting a lot of these photography requests.

“We’re going to be taking photos from direct sunlight to this lovely sunset weather,” Sadowska says from a beautiful Hawaiian beach. “I’m going to be walking you through what I do and how I do it.”

The video is set up as a real-time, behind-the-scenes photo shoot with Sadowska’s tips emerging organically as she photographs Mariah. So along with getting some great sunset portrait photography advice, you’ll get to see what it’s like to go on a professional swimwear shoot at a gorgeous beach. Just make sure you remember to take notes!

We interviewed Sadowska and featured many of her stunning photos and videos on our sister site, Digital Photo Pro, last year. Check out that interview, which was Digital Photo Pro’s most popular story of 2021, here. You should also watch this tutorial from another swimwear photographer, Irene Rudnyk, on how to use props for beach photo shoots.

