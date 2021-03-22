Our Top 5 Most Popular Portrait Photography Tips

Portrait photography tips, tutorials and how-tos continue to be some of the most popular stories on Digital Photo and it’s easy to see why. Whether you’re shooting with a smartphone or a top-of-the-line digital camera with interchangeable lenses, capturing memorable portraits of friends, family, and models is one of the best things about photography.
To help you further improve your people picture-taking skills, we’ve gathered together some of the most popular portrait photography tips stories to appear on Digital Photo in the last 12 months. Below is a rundown of the top five, including everything from how to pick the right lens for portraits to how to start a portrait photography business.
Click the headline or link below the excerpt to read the full portrait photography tip. You can see a rundown of the top 10 photography tips overall on Digital Photo here.
#1 How to Pick the Perfect Lens for Portraits
Several factors combine to make a lens perfect for portrait photography—focal length, optical design and speed, in particular. Read the full portrait photography tip here.
#2 How to Light for White Background Portraits
One of the most popular requests I get from portrait clients is to photograph them in front of a white background. It’s for good reason, too. Read the full portrait photography tip here.
#3 The Simplest Posing Trick
Photographers are often faced with a challenge when photographing people: portrait posing. There’s one simple thing to help subjects look more natural. Read the full portrait photography tip here.
#4 How to Light for Skin Tones
How to make skin look great with subtle changes to the position and quality of the light source—whether that’s a strobe or sunlight or anything in between. Read the full portrait photography tip here.
#5 How to Build a Portrait Photography Business
Start your own portrait photography business with these practical suggestions, plus tips for posing your subjects in flattering ways. Read the full portrait photography tip here.