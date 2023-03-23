Helpful Tips for Posing Men By William Sawalich Save This Article A head-to-toe guide to posing for photographers and male models

Before you've put in your ten-thousandth hour in the studio, you might think the most important skills in photography are the technical aspects of camera operation, lighting and exposure. And of course these elements are incredibly important, but ultimately they're just the baseline of a great photograph. To take things up a notch you've got to focus on the soft skills. These differ depending on the discipline, but in portrait photography one of the most important soft skills is working effectively with the people in front of your camera. And when it comes to working with portrait subjects, nothing is more important than posing. Enter photographer John Gress. As he demonstrates

Another posing truism explained in the video is the concept that “tension draws attention.” It refers to the idea that any pose, or any body part, that appears to be tensed or strained, that is the opposite of what normally looks appealing in a photograph. Rather than tension in a balled fist, for instance, or a tensed shoulder, help the subject find a position that relaxes that tension—or at least provides the appearance of ease instead of tension.

“One thing that’s good about photographing men in a suit jacket is that you have all sorts of options for where they can put their hands. Because you want to give them activities that they can do. You want to give them normal things they might do. It might be that they’re adjusting their watch, or looking at it, or that sort of thing. They might be pulling their sleeve out… adjusting the cufflink, that sort of thing.”

The photographer and professional model go on to offer advice for posing hands and arms, poses for a thinning effect, how to pose in relation to the key light, favorite poses for seated shots as well as standing shots, and much more useful information for photographers who want to take better pictures and help their male subjects pose better to look their best.

