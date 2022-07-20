Join Now Sign In
Everything You Need to Know About Woodland Photography

By Dan Havlik Published July 20, 2022 Save This Article

Capturing compelling images in the woods is harder than it looks
Photo of woodland photography

Woodland photography is very inviting to beginners. The idea seems so simple: go out into the woods with your camera and take some photos. Sounds wonderful, right?

While, yes, woodland photography may be easy for beginner photographers to understand, it’s actually not that easy to capture interesting images in the woods. In fact, pro photographer Mark Denney says it can be extremely challenging in the below tutorial titled, “Woodland Photography 101: Everything You Need to Know!”

In the video we’ve embedded at the bottom of this post, Denney provides some excellent advice on how to take great woodland photos even if you have no experience.

“There’s a ton of things to consider when it comes to woodland photography and personally, I find it to be one of the more difficult subjects within the world of outdoor photography,” he says.

“Let’s face it, woodland scenes can be beautiful to look at, but capturing it in an enticing photograph can be a bit tricky. And in this video, I share with you everything you need to know to get started in this beginner’s guide to woodland landscape photography. I hope you find this week’s video helpful and that it inspires you to go out and create some woodland images for yourself.”

Shot on location in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Denney takes you into the woods with him to share his advice for capturing compelling woodland imagery. Part travelogue and part how-to, the 16+ minute tutorial is filled with excellent tips, tricks, and insider knowledge about how to find a way to pull the viewer’s eye through forest scenes.

Throughout the video, Denney shares his images to show you what works and what doesn’t when shooting photos in the woods. Check it out below and then head out into the forest with your camera and some helpful knowledge today!

