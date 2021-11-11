Don’t Make This Beginner Photography Mistake

Everyone’s entitled to make a few mistakes when they’re just starting out in photography. But if you’ve been shooting photos for a while now and are still committing some basic errors, it can make you look like a perpetual beginner.

And that’s not a good look if you want to be taken seriously as a photographer.

Landscape photography pro Mark Denney is someone who freely admits to making a few mistakes early in his career. And now he’s here to tell you about a simple error that can make you look like a beginner and how to easily avoid it.

“This mistake is generally caused by one of two things, and I speak of this from a standpoint of experience as I used to do this all the time and still miss this on occasion,” Denney says. “The best thing about this mistake though is that it’s simple to resolve; the hardest part is just identifying this while on-location before you get home to discover this mistake when reviewing your photos.”

So, what’s the mistake? It’s probably best to watch Denney explain it in the video below where he describes the blunders he made while on location during a landscape photography shoot.

“One of the best pieces of compositional advice I’ve heard is that getting low creates a unique perspective of the world as we view everything at eye level,” he says. “By getting your camera low to the surface this automatically creates something unique and somewhat unusual.”

However, that tip is actually the source of the problem.

“Sometimes this amazing advice can also create a critical issue within our photos and the mistake I’m referencing here is most commonly caused in one of two ways,” he says. “With the first way being, you guessed it, getting too low for your composition.”

The second issue is there’s a good chance you’ll lose some important detail and, potentially, miss converging lines in your shot. “Converging lines can really make or break a photograph,” Denney explains. “When you have those converging lines, it’s something that you can stop looking at once it’s already happened.”

Watch below as he shows you these mistakes and tells you how to fix them by pointing out the errors in his own images.