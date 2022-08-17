Beginner’s Guide to Swimwear Photography: Tips & Tricks

Summer’s still here and if you’ve wanted to shoot swimsuit photos during the steamy months but have been afraid to try, we’ve got some great tips and tricks for you. In the below video, Armani of LA Creative Love presents an easy beginner’s guide to swimwear photography.

“In this video I will break down some tips and tricks on how to shoot swimwear, which is a style a lot of fashion and portrait will encounter from time to time,” Armani says. “When it comes to advice, I will cover lighting, theme, color, and composition. I also will share my gear suggestions that you should consider to get the most out of your images.”

Tip #1: Control the Sun

“I usually try to shoot around ‘magic hour,’ so sunrise or sunset,” he says. “But depending on how long you are going to plan your shoot on that day, magic hour often goes by very quickly. So, one of the rules is to start shooting a few hours before magic hour. If you do find yourself shooting midday when the sun is over your head, then I would try my best to find a way to either backlight your model or have an assistant ‘Hollywood’ a diffusion frame overhead or you can even rent an 8×8 or 12×12 diffusion frame for softer light.”

Tip #2: Choose the Right Equipment

“One of the biggest tips when it comes to gear is not what kind of camera you’re going to use. Nowadays, you can pretty much use any type of new camera for photography. They’re all amazing. My tip when it comes to gear has to do with the right lens for the job. The perfect lens for this type of work, in my opinion, is a 70-200mm telephoto lens. The reason for this is to give your talent minimal distortion. It will also compress the subject, making them appear a little bit leaner. Another great gear purchase I think every photographer should have is a three-in-one reflector.”

Tip #3: Establish a Strong Theme

“Establishing a strong theme will help you establish better color and composition in your images. When it comes to most swimwear shoots and summer looks, make sure you’re following a theme and stick with it.”