7 Lighting Solutions For Photo And Video

1. Cross-Lighting
The silver bullet of lighting can solve some difficult photographic problems, as it allows photographers to change light angles and modifiers for limitless options in lighting effects. Read More…
2. Lit Up
How to create exceptional images using all kinds of available light, from golden hour to midday sun to artificial light. Read More…
3. Light Adds Up
Learn how the additive quality of light impacts metering and lighting ratios, so you can light your subjects for your desired look. Read More…
4. Photography By Bike With A Good Light
With the Lustra 50, PRL has figured out LEDs so photographers don’t have to. Read More…
5. Interfit Honey Badger Strobe
A tough, lightweight and powerful strobe/head lighting solution. Oh, and it’s bright yellow. Read More…
6. Westcott Basics LED
An inexpensive and portable light that may be the ideal solution for many photographers. Read More…
7. DIY High-Power Video Or Still Light For Under $200
We’re always looking for ways to save time and money in the studio, so we set out to see if we could create a low-budget but powerful lighting solution for photography and videography. Check out our how-to video. Read More…