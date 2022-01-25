7 Camera Settings You Should Change Immediately

If you just got a new camera or even if you have an older camera you’ve been shooting with for a while but still haven’t totally figured out yet, the below tutorial is for you. In the video at the bottom of this post, photographer Saurav Sinha says there are seven settings you must change as soon as possible to get the most out of your camera.

“These settings [you need to change] are not for shooting photos or videos like ISO, aperture, shutter speed, white balance,” Sinha explains. “These are in-camera settings that will make your life as a photographers and videographer easier. If you just got a brand-new camera, change these settings as soon as possible. Even if your camera is not new, you should change the settings.”

He adds that all the settings he describes should be available in most recent DSLRs and mirrorless cameras and even some older models. The camera’s user interface, however, might look different depending on the camera brand you’re using.

#1 Image File Format

“I always shoot in uncompressed Raw format to get the highest quality possible out of my camera,” Sinha notes. “I never shoot in only JPEG. There might be times when you need the JPEG files. In those situations, I would recommend shooting in RAW + JPEG, so every time you shoot there are two files stored: one is a RAW file, and one is a JPEG version of the exact same image.”

#2 Auto Rotate Off

“When you have auto rotate on, anytime you take a vertical picture, the vertical picture will be rotated and you’re wasting a lot of screen real estate.”

#3 Picture Profile

“Picture profiles are something that changes your image characteristics. Every camera has different picture profiles for photos and videos. For photos, I always use Standard picture profile. That means: no color grading, no extra in-camera processing. For videos, it’s slightly different. I absolutely hate using the Standard picture profile for videos. It has a lot of contrast; the colors are oversaturated, and I get less flexibility in post-processing. For videos I shoot in Log picture profile; if you can’t shoot in Log, shoot in Neutral or a Flat picture profile.”

#4 Focus Peaking

“You should turn on focus peaking. This is super important whether you’re shooting photos or videos. The lines you see in focus peaking is basically telling you what is in focus. When you change the focus, you can see the lines moving and you can be very sure about the area in focus.”

#5 Playback Options

“When you take an image and you’re reviewing it, what information about that particular file do you want to be visible? Sometimes only viewing the image is not sufficient. Personally, I have kept focusing points, highlights and RGB histogram turned on.”

#6 File Naming

“When you take a picture or you shoot a video, the file name is a combination of letters and numbers. The letters are specific for a particular brand. When I get a new camera, I change this immediately and customize it for myself.”

#7 Framing Grids

“The lines you see now are framing grids. Why would you use it? Just for the sake of composition. If you want to use symmetry, you have that line. If you want to use Rule of Thirds, these framing grids make it very easy to visualize the composition.”