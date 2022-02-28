6 Tasty Food Hacks to Make Your Photos Go Viral

There are tons of tricks professional food photographers use to make their images look delectable. Oftentimes it involves using substances that aren’t even edible. But do these photo hacks really work, and can non-pros employ them to make their food images go viral?

That’s what Kyle Nutt tests out in the below video where he teams up with food photographer Keegan Evans to try five of these crazy hacks and see if they can really help create drool-worthy images. If you like the below tutorial, you should check out last month’s popular video from Nutt where he shared five amazing long exposure photography tricks. And here are six more delicious food photography tips.

Hack #1: Potato Ice Cream

“We’re going to kick off this video with turning instant mashed potatoes into ice cream,” Nutt says. As you’ll see below, the two photographers create fake mint chocolate chip ice cream by adding food coloring to the mashed potatoes and then scooping the concoction onto a cone. They then compare their creation to the real thing and are surprised by the results. “We’re kind of freaking out because this actually, legit, looks like real ice cream,” Nutt adds. “Comparing them side-by-side, it’s really hard to tell the difference.” Not only that, the fake ice cream doesn’t melt like the real thing so it gives them more time to do their shoot.

Hack #2: Toothpick French Fries

“Basically, you put toothpicks inside of the Styrofoam and then you shove the fries vertically through the toothpicks, so they stand up more straight and look a lot more appetizing,” Nutt explains. “It does work but at what cost? I feel like just regular fries that weren’t limp McDonald’s fries would already just stand and look better on their own so you wouldn’t really need this.”

Hack #3: Shaving Cream vs Whipped Cream

“For this next hack we are going to using shaving cream to replace whipped cream. Let’s see how it works,” Nutt notes. “So, this one has absolutely blown me away. I literally can’t believe this. The shaving definitely blew the real whipped cream out of the water. This is a hack I could actually see myself using.

Hack #4: Real Ice vs Fake Ice

“It’ll definitely work,” Keegan says about using the fake ice. “It’s going be a different though. Let’s see what happens.” The verdict after their test though is that the fake ice is not entirely necessary and it’s fine to just use the real stuff. “I feel like you can’t really go wrong with either,” Nutt says. “This one’s a draw.”

Hack #5: Dish Soap Foam

“If you pour a little bit of dish soap in a glass and then pour in your substance like beer, it will create a lot more foam and the foam won’t go away nearly as quickly,” Nutt explains. “The foam looks great but the drink itself has kind of a hazy look to it. It doesn’t really look that appetizing anymore. I’ll say probably no-go on this one.”

Hack #6: Pizza “Glue Cheese”

“Ok, so we melted a little bit of cheese. Now you just put glue in there and mix it all together,” Nutt says. “I’ll be shocked if this one works.” But work it does, with the help of a heat gun that melts some of the “cheese” along the edges. “No way!” Nutt exclaims. “That actually worked.”