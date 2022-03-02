5 Tips for Capturing Romantic Photos of Couples

Finally, weddings are coming back in full force. Whether a couple is ready to walk down the aisle, recently got engaged or is enjoying dating one another, photos can be a fun and exciting way to authentically capture a relationship. Here are five tips for capturing natural-looking and romantic photos of couples that will be cherished forever.

#1 Getting to Know the Couple

When preparing to capture images of a couple, I make it a point to find out more about them beforehand. This way, they feel comfortable around me and can avoid those awkward moments of PDA in front of a stranger. As a photographer, I recommend talking about yourself, so they get to know the person behind the camera and come familiar with me. I want my subjects to come to the shoot feeling like they’re about to see an old friend, who just happens to be taking their pictures. Making it a priority to get to know the couple allows them to let their guard down and relax in front of the camera. A comfortable couple starts being themselves and really shows off their personality for more natural looking photos.

#2 Scouting is a Must

When making recommendations for photoshoot locations, I first consider lighting. It’s important to recognize how the light will be at that spot during the time of the session. I tend to seek natural light and always shoot for golden hour for most of the engagement photoshoot, and then, if it’s appropriate, I’ll bring a speedlight out at the end if the sun is starting to set.

I also look for places that aren’t overly crowded but would still create beautiful vignettes. You want the photos to be about the couple and not the distractions. For example, I love photographing at Central Park, but at certain times of the day it can be filled with people that can distract and crowd the photo.

In an ideal world, you want to pick a location that feels like home to the couple. As a photographer, you want the couple to feel comfortable in their environment and for the light to be good wherever you are. This is a conversation you want to have beforehand and decide together what spot works best.

#3 Selecting the Perfect Attire

When picking outfits, coordinate colors and textures but, personally, I suggest never wearing matching outfits. I also try to avoid recommending something like jeans and a white shirt because it can end up looking like a uniform and it doesn’t really tell me anything about each person’s personality.

Couples should dress the way they have always wanted to look for a special occasion but would be considered “too dressed up” to be worn in real life. Wearing something that makes you feel comfortable and confident, whether it be patterns or colors, will always help a subject’s personality shine through on camera.

#4 Capturing the Details

I photograph all my engagement sessions using just two prime lenses: a Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S lens and Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S lens. That’s it. For sessions, you’re pretty much only shooting portraits and these two lenses allow me to automatically have wide and tight field of views, with gorgeous depth of field.

By keeping my lens selection light, it has created a sense of discipline for me. I am able to know exactly what the frame will be before I pick up the camera, which saves me time by taking out all of the guessing and makes me more efficient as a photographer.

#5 To Pose or Not to Pose

At the end of almost every initial client call, I always hear the disclaimer, “We’re not models, so we don’t know what to do.” When photographing couples, you always have to have tricks in your back pocket when trying to capture graceful but natural reactions. As comfortable as you make people, they still likely won’t have experience being professionally photographed. I’m not the type of photographer to choreograph every little hand placement or face tilt, but I do want the pictures to be beautiful and have natural reactions.

One trick I always use is to have the couple face each other and tell one of them to look in my direction as the other tells them a secret that I have pre-planned. I will ask one of them to whisper their favorite food in the other’s ear while using a sexy voice. I know, it sounds ridiculous, but it will almost always get me real laughter and natural moments between the partners.

About Charmi Peña

Charmi Peña is a NJ based wedding photographer and Nikon Ambassador specializing in Indian and Southeast Asian Weddings. Her love of couples photography stems from her passion for preserving the intimacy of weddings and her desire to honor wedding traditions by capturing them with the respect they deserve.

An educator and industry leader, Charmi has graced the stages of conferences including Mystic Seminars and the Wedding and Portrait Photographers International (WPPI), where she taught the art and technique of photographing Indian weddings and the fine art of creating connection, moving outside one’s comfort zone and elevating the industry. She’s also been featured on CreativeLive’s SLR Lounge where she’s shared insights for capturing emotion and connection on a wedding day.

Her one-day Momentum Workshop gives photographers the tools they need to fuel their businesses through referrals, and she offers one-on-one consulting for overhauling websites and portfolios to keep prospective clients engaged and to help in creating healthy client relationships.

Charmi is also as well known for her advocacy for women’s equality and social justice as she is for her skill as a photographer. To learn more about Charmi’s work, visit her website at www.Charmipena.com, and follow her on Instagram at @charmipena.