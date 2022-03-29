3 Best Ways to Pose Women in a Skirt or Dress for Portraits

Posing women in a dress or skirt for portraits might seem simple but it’s a lot trickier than you’d think. Consequently, it’s easy to make a mistake, which could result in an awkward pose and an unattractive photo.

That’s, of course, what you don’t want. To help avoid potential posing mistakes, check out portrait pro Jessica Whitaker‘s tutorial below where she shares what she calls “the three best ways to pose women in a skirt or dress.”

“In today’s video, I’m going to be sharing with you posing mistakes when your model is wearing a dress or a skirt and how to fix so it’s the most flattering and elongated looking,” Whitaker says. “And your client is going to love their photos.”

Whitaker’s sitting posing tips begin at about the 1:30-minute mark of the video below if you want to jump past the sponsored portion of the clip.

Posing Mistake #1: Holding the Dress

“If you tell your subject I’m going to have you pick up your dress and play with it, chances are they will do this where they hold it out to the side,” Whitaker explains. “It’s either really tight or you have a bit of a drape. But this doesn’t look natural. What you want to say instead is to puff up the dress from the back with your fingertips.”

Posing Mistake #2: No Shape

“You might tell your client, put your hand on your hip and then look at me and smile. This looks fine but is it making anybody pass out in the street the moment that they come across this photo? No. Instead, take it one step further and we’re going to create some beautiful shape.”

Posing Mistake #3: Walking Photos

“If you tell your client, alright, I’m going to have you walk towards me, chances are they’re going to walk like this, which is very natural. While this looks fine, we can take it one step further where it’s giving us everything. We want to emphasize and create curves when we can.”