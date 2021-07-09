Watch These 60-Second Videos with Easy Lightroom Tips & Tricks

Digital Photo readers can’t seem to get enough of Lightroom tips, tricks and tutorials. Recently, we shared a story titled “Lightroom 101: 3 Post-Processing Tips to Make Your Photos Pop” and it proved be one of our most popular of last month. Now here’s another great resource: an awesome YouTube playlist with dozens of 60-second tutorials on how to use Lightroom Classic.

Curated by Adobe and led by Lightroom product manager Benjamin Warde, these minute-long (or less) videos are known as “Lightroom Coffee Breaks,” and they’re a great way to learn some basic image editing and organizing skills without a huge time commitment. The Lightroom Coffee Break playlist includes seventy videos total, and the brief tutorials are highly addictive so you might find yourself binge-watching many, if not all, in one sitting.

Lightroom Coffee Break topics run the gamut from ways to sharpen your images to cropping techniques to dust removal tips. We’ve embedded one of the videos below on how to update local adjustments with multiple sliders, but to see the full Lightroom Coffee Break playlist, click here. (When you open the playlist, the first tutorial will start but you can jump to other Lightroom Coffee Breaks via the list in the upper right.)

It’s worth noting that most of these short tutorials are a few years old but the advice offered in them should still work for the latest version of Lightroom Classic. It’s also worth noting that, as stated, these videos are tips for Lightroom Classic not Lightroom CC but since these two programs share many features, there will certainly be some overlap. Happy viewing!