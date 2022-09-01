Make Old Photos Look New in Seconds in Photoshop

Have you ever wanted to make your old photos look like new, but don’t want to send them out to one of those pricey image restoration services? If you have a new version of Photoshop, you can do it yourself in seconds.

In the below video, Photoshop guru Unmesh Dinda of PiXimperfect shows you how using a new tool called the Photo Restoration Neural Filter. Along with explaining how to use the filter to transform faded old photos, including black-and-whites, into cleaned up, colorized versions, Dinda compares the Photoshop method to other photo restoration software.

“Discover Photoshop’s new AI-powered Photo Restoration Neural Filter to restore old photos automatically,” he says. “In this episode, we will put the filter to the test, learn how you can get it, and discuss its limitations. We will also compare this Neural Filter with platforms like Remini and MyHeritage.”

Here’s how it works.

“All you need to do is go to Filter in Photoshop and then Neural Filters,” Dinda explains. “Inside of that you will find this new filter called Photo Restoration. Let’s turn that on and make sure Enhance Face is checked and there you go. Magic, isn’t it? Then on top of it, if you want to color it, just check on Colorize. That’s all. You’re pretty much done. This creates a wonderful starting point.”

So, what’s the catch? As mentioned, the Photo Restoration Neural Filter is only available in a new public Beta version of Photoshop. It’s not included in the most current (at the time of this writing) version of Photoshop, which is the 22.5.9 release.

“How do you get that Beta?” he asks. “You need to open your Creative Cloud application, the application through which you have installed all of your Adobe programs. Inside of that, click on beta apps. Then you will find Photoshop (Beta). Just install it.”

That’s the quick way to restore old photos in Photoshop while getting decent results but there are a few more things you can do to get an even better restored image. Dinda shows you how in the rest of the video and then compares the Photoshop method(s) to Remini and MyHeritage.