How to Quickly Change the Background Color in Photoshop

Here’s a great Photoshop tip if you’re looking to quickly change the color of a background in the image. Coming to us from Jesús Ramirez of the Photoshop Training Channel, this beginner’s tutorial takes you through the step-by-step process of swapping out a background color for a new one.

“Learn how to easily change background color in Photoshop,” Ramirez says. “This easy-to-follow, step-by-step tutorial will show you how to properly select a background and change its color. You will also learn a great method for blurring the background to make it a solid color.”

Here’s a breakdown of the steps to change a background color in Photoshop with time-stamps showing you where they’re discussed and demonstrated in the four-minute video.

“We will use a simple yet powerful technique that anyone could follow along. Even if you are a beginner,” he adds.

Step 1: Select the Main Subject (0:00)

Step 2: Edit the Selection (0:13)

Step 3: Apply the Mask to a Group (1:23)

Step 4: Invert the Layer Mask (1:43)

Step 5: Hue/Saturation Adjustment to Change the Background Color (1:54)

Step 6: Use the Levels Adjustment to Control Brightness (2:16)

Step 7: Blur the Background (3:20)

Final Thoughts (3:50)

Watch the video below and then try it out for yourself. You can download his tutorial image for free here.

If you’re looking for other easy Photoshop tips, check out this story on how to erase someone from an image in seconds and this tutorial on how to blur the background in an image. We also recommend this awesome Photoshop tricks that will make colors pop in portraits.