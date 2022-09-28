How to Make Your Own Stunning Lightroom Presets

In what’s become a growing trend, more and more photographers these days are making their own Lightroom presets, which they either share for free or sell to other photographers in comprehensive Lightroom preset packs. If you’re new to using Lightroom, you may have wondered how they create these handy presets, which help add pop to photos with just one click.

And you may have even wondered, how to make your own Lightroom presets yourself. Swimwear photographer Anita Sadowska is someone who has been making and selling her own Lightroom presets for a few years now and in the below video she shows you how to create your own for yourself.

What are Lightroom presets? Think of them as pre-made “recipes” in Lightroom that mix together pre-determined slider positions to automatically create a particular effect on your images. For instance, there are Lightroom pre-sets to make sunsets “pop” that blend together automated slider adjustments in Exposure, Color Saturation, Vibrance and other tools to punch up the impact of a sunset.

While landscape photos would be an obvious use for Lightroom presets, they can also help bring life to dull portraits by automatically lightening them while boosting color and saturation. The beauty of Lightroom presets is how quickly they can add a professional look to an otherwise amateurish image. Of course, they can’t save every photo, but they can certainly help.

Which is where Sadowska’s video below comes in. In the tutorial she walks you through her step-by-step method of how to create an effective Lightroom preset. As you’ll see, the process is not hard, but it requires you to determine what kind of look you are trying to achieve. The best part though is once you’re done, you’ll have created your own custom preset that helps reflect your style as a photographer.

If you want to learn more about Sadowska, check out our profile of her on Digital Photo Pro, which features many of her gorgeous swimsuit photos and videos. It’s no coincidence the story has become one of Digital Photo Pro’s most popular features of all time.