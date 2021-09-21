8 Easy Photoshop Hacks for Stunning Portraits

For as powerful a tool as Photoshop is for editing images, it’s equally as complicated. That’s why we always appreciate tutorials with Photoshop hacks, or simple shortcuts that help speed up the editing process while producing winning results.

In the below video, photographer and educator Justin Laurens shares his “eight Photoshop hacks for stunning portraits.” The video is a compendium of some of Laurens’ most popular Photoshop tricks for portrait editing from the last year.

Here’s a rundown of all the Photoshop hacks for portraits covered in Lauren’s tutorial below with time-stamps on where they are in the video.

#1 Make Model’s Face “Pop”/ Look More 3D (0:09)

“I’m going to show you a really cool little technique borrowed from the world of makeup and cosmetics to create more depth and dimension to the face,” Laurens says. “All whilst creating a more pleasing and attractive look. It’s all about accentuating the highlight and shadows in the cheekbones and jawline so as to make these features pop and look more defined.”

#2 Make Skin “Glow”/ Shine Bright (2:19)

“Moving on now to another little trick borrowed from the world of beauty and cosmetics, which is to make your model’s skin shine and seemingly glow from within. I like to use this technique in a lot of my work as I believe it creates a truly flattering and magical effect.”

#3 Quickly Clean Up Rouge/ Stray Hairs (3:50)

“For this hack I’m going to show you a useful little trick to efficiently clean up distracting stray hairs with just a few clicks using Photoshop’s Liquify tool.”

#4 Color-grade: Tanned/Bronze Skin (5:51)

“For this next hack I’m going to show you how to use Photoshop’s hidden gradient maps to beautifully color grade your subject with some rich brown/bronze skin tones.”

#5 Easy Trick to Make Colors “POP!” (8:12)

“In this tip I’m going to show you how to enhance your photo’s colors, all whilst keeping things very subtle and natural looking using some gradient color bubbles.”

#6 Beautiful Color-grade (In One Layer!) (9:52)

“Next up, I’m going to show you how to color grade your photo with a professional complementary color palette using nothing more than a single layer in Photoshop.”

#7 Quickly Batch Edit MULTIPLE Photos (In Seconds!) (11:51)

“With our color grade complete, what I’m going to show you now is how you can copy over any edit in Camera RAW to any other photo or multiple photos in seconds. This will not only save your hours of editing time when working on large projects but will also help you create more of a consistent editing style across multiple images.”

#8 Make Hair “POP” / Look More Dynamic (13:13)

“For this next hack, I’m going to teach you a simple little trick to enhance your model’s hair to really make it pop and look much more dynamic and eye-catching in seconds. This effect is achieved in three parts.”