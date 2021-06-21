The 6 Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals for Photographers

If you’re like us, you’ve been hunting around Amazon today to find the best Prime Day Deals for cameras, lenses, and photo gear. Well, it can certainly get a bit confusing trying to figure out what is an actual Amazon Prime Day Deal and what is just a regular discount.

Plus, there are many Prime Day Deals in the “Camera & Photo” category on Amazon that aren’t really products for photographers including things like cameras for home security and video doorbells. Have no fear though, we’ve done the hard work for you and have found what we have determined to be today’s best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals for Camera & Photo Gear.

Below are our picks for the top six Amazon Prime Day deals for photographers. If you’re interested in any of these photography products, buy them up quick before they sell out. Amazon Prime Day runs from now until Wednesday, June 23rd at 2:59am ET and things are going fast!

Samyang 85mm F1.4 High Speed Auto Focus Lens for Canon EF Mount ($579)

From the Amazon description:

“The new Samyang 85mm F1.4 AF lens for Canon EF mount is an ideal lens for portraiture. It features a bright F1.4 aperture and an Ultrasonic dual linear motor that delivers quick, quiet autofocus performance. An AF/MF switch is also featured for seamless switching between focusing modes. The lens features a rounded nine-blade diaphragm includes a lens hood to help block stray light from causing flare and ghosting.”

Check the price of the Samyang 85mm lens on Amazon

Manfrotto Befree Travel Fluid Drag System Professional Tripod ($219)

From the Amazon description:

“Manfrotto Befree Travel is a compact travel photography and video tripod kit, dedicated to photographers, videographers and vloggers who want maximum performance, even when they are on the go. It fulfills an increasing demand for a lightweight, ergonomic travel tripod that is easy-to-carry. It is designed for video recording with DSLRs, compact system cameras or small camcorders up to 8.8 pounds.”

Check the price of the Manfrotto Befree Travel tripod on Amazon

Lowepro Adventura SH 160 II Camera Bag ($33)

From the Amazon description:

“A protective and compact DSLR shoulder bag, the Lowepro Adventura features a durable, custom-molded base that safeguards gear from moisture, debris and impact. An adjustable divider system in the main compartment lets you customize your gear. The Adventura SH 160 II fits a DSLR with attached kit lens (such as Canon Rebel T5i with 18-135mm), extra lens (such as 28-300mm zoom) and flash, spare memory card and small accessories.”

Check the price of the Lowepro Adventura camera bag on Amazon

Pelican 1200 Case with Foam and Pelican 1040 Micro Case ($69)

From the Amazon description:

“A crushproof, dustproof, watertight, universal hard case for the best protection of camera, dive gear, equipment, electronics, drones, and more. Great for lockable storage and protection of equipment for work or on the go adventures.”

Check the price of the Pelican case bundle on Amazon

Joby GripTight Smartphone/Action Camera Flexible Tripod Stand Kit ($34)

From the Amazon description:

“Supporting a multitude of different equipment weighing up to 1.1 pounds, the GripTight GorillaPod Action Stand with Mount for Smartphones Kit from Joby consists of a stand with an integrated pin-joint mount that connects to a smartphone clamp mount. You can deploy the tripod without the smartphone mount for use with GoPro cameras and other action equipment or attach the clamp to easily shoot selfies or panoramic shots with your phone.”

Check the price of the Joby GripTight on Amazon

Neewer Camera Bag ($31)

From the Amazon description:

“This lightweight, durable, and water-resistant backpack offers versatile storage compartments that allows you to fit your camera, accessories, and other personal belongings in one safe and convenient place. Fits GoPro camera systems, professional shoe-mount flash units, radio triggers, mirrorless cameras and lenses, battery and charger, cables and other accessories.”

Check the price of the Neewer camera bag on Amazon