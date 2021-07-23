Friday Camera Deals: 5 Best Bargains on Photo Gear

If you’re in the market for new camera gear, there’s no better time to buy than now with dozens of great deals on photo equipment from Amazon, B&H, and other retailers. But since we know your time is valuable, we’ve combed through all the deals, discounts, and rebates on cameras, lenses, and photo accessories and have picked our five favorite sales on photo gear below.

Since these Friday Camera Deals don’t end with the weekend, we will continue sharing the best cheap photo gear we find on the web as part of a new regular series on both Digital Photo and Digital Photo Pro. You can check out last week’s deals on photo gear – many of which are still available — in this story on Digital Photo Pro. Happy camera shopping!

Pentax K-70 DSLR Camera Body with Accessory Kit ($546)

Pairing the 24.2MP APS-C (aka crop) sensor-based Pentax K-70 with a memory card, camera bag, and photo editing software, this is a great DSLR set-up to get you started. The memory card is a SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC and the bag is the Ruggard Journey 34 DSLR shoulder bag, and the software is Corel PaintShop Pro 2021 Ultimate for Windows.

From the B&H description:

“Comprising the essential components needed to begin shooting, the black Pentax K-70 DSLR Camera Body with Accessory Kit from B&H bundles the APS-C-format camera body with a memory card, a camera bag, and photo editing software. Combining an advanced feature-set with a compact form factor, the black Pentax K-70 is a sleek DSLR characterized by its multimedia capabilities, penchant for low-light shooting, and durable construction. Revolving around a 24.24MP APS-C CMOS sensor and PRIME MII image processor, this camera is capable of continuous stills shooting up to 6 fps and Full HD 1080p video recording, and has a broad sensitivity range up to ISO 204800.”

According to B&H, the $546 camera bundle price is an instant savings of $100.

Bagsmart Camera Backpack ($56)

This is a handsome, waterproof camera bag for photographers that looks a lot more expensive than it is. You can fit a full DSLR or mirrorless camera system in the Bagsmart backpack with lenses, photo accessories and more. There’s even a space for up to a 15-inch laptop with a protective rain cover and a tripod holder.

From the Amazon description:

“Outdoor photographers require unique carry solutions that blend capacity, usability, and style. At Bagsmart, we design a casual lifestyle camera backpack to meet your personal needs. Whether you are trekking across town or exploring the world, this Bagsmart canvas camera backpack would be your perfect partner for all types of travel.”

According to Amazon, the $56 sales price on the Bagsmart Camera Backpack saves you $23.

Canon PowerShot SX540 HS with 50x Optical Zoom ($279)

Here’s a solid all-in-one superzoom camera from Canon with a built-in 50x optical zoom lens with an optical image stabilizer. The Canon PowerShot SX540 HS has a 20.3MP CMOS sensor with a DIGIC 6 image processor and built-in WiFi and NFC for easy sharing or images and video.

From the Amazon description:

“The Canon PowerShot SX540 HS is a versatile and easy-to-use camera for virtually anyone who wants to capture their favorite subjects, from family get-togethers to amazing safaris, to school plays and the beautiful moments of life in between. Whether you’re capturing something up close or in the distance, you’ll be able to get the shot you want with its incredible 50x (24–1200mm) zoom power.”

MeFOTO RoadTrip S Travel Tripod ($69)

If you need some support for travel photography, the MeFOTO RoadTrip S Travel Tripod is a lightweight road warrior. Plus, this five-section support with aluminum legs comes in a snazzy red color with anodized-aluminum twist locks.

From the Amazon description:

“The RoadTrip S Travel Tripod from MeFOTO is a five-section support with alumnium legs and red anodized-aluminum twist locks that are knurled for a comfortable grip while opening and closing the locks. By extending the legs and the two-section center column, the 3.4 lb tripod can reach a maximum height of 59.4″ and can close to a minimum height of 14″. The legs fold in the reverse so it can be carried to another location, and the removable center column and tripod leg combine to a full-working monopod. The Arca-type compatible ball head has a load capacity of 17.6 lb and includes a quick release plate with a 1/4″-20 camera mounting thread.”

According to B&H, this $69 deal on the MeFOTO RoadTrip S Travel Tripod will save you 50% off the regular list price.

Neewer NW625 GN54 Speedlite Flash ($57)

Here’s a versatile, inexpensive flash that’s compatible with Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Olympus, Pentax, and Fujifilm DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. It’s also compatible with Sony cameras with Mi hot shoe such as the Sony a9, a7, a7 II, a7 III, a7R III, a7R II, a7SII, a6000, a6300, a6500 cameras.

From the Amazon description:

“Manual/S1/S2/Multi Flash Modes: Supports Manual, S1/S2 Flash, MULTI flash mode; Flash Exposure Compensation; overheating protection, Auxiliary Focusing, headset synchronization, power-saving mode; PC synchronization interface; external power interface; Super speed charging recycle approx. 3.5s; GN54 (ISO 100, 200mm); Note: Doesn’t support TTL and the camera menu setting Function.”

The $57 sale price on the Neewer NW625 GN54 Speedlite Flash saves you $8.00, according to Amazon.

