There’s so much talk about OFF-camera flash these days, hardly anyone explores the nuances of the obvious useful technique of ON-camera flash. After all, every camera and every flash is designed with a convenient “hot-shoe” connector so the flash can be mounted and communicate with the camera. In simplest terms, a flash lights up a scene when it’s too dark. It allows sharp, bright images without the benefit of ambient light. Sometimes it’s the only way to get a photo.

Like all photographic techniques, there’s more to it than that. While most people think of using a flash when there’s no light, it’s also a great way to add light to existing ambient light. Sometimes it’s even possible to overpower or mix it with existing sunlight. Small strobes will also stop fast action with their short flash duration and high-speed sync features. They have special effects like stroboscopic mode and first- and second-curtain sync settings. Some have LED lights for video or stills. The simple on-camera flash can be used creatively for great effect.

It must also be said that today’s on-camera flashes are vastly more feature-laden and sophisticated than the flashes from the olden days. It’s hard to find a flash made now without must-have features like E-TTL, high-speed sync and wireless control.

Even professionals use on-camera flash in situations where multiple, off-camera flashes aren’t possible. News photographers will almost always use on-camera flash when conditions are unpredictable and getting the shot is more important than aesthetics. Wedding photographers use on-camera flash to capture moments in dark reception halls when it’s too crowded to set up multiple light stands. Some professionals use on-camera flash to achieve a signature technique. They work hard to get a stark on-camera, in-your-face, paparazzi-style look. They even use special brackets to move the flash closer to the lens. Speaking of paparazzi, they use on-camera flash for nearly everything they shoot. Nearly every celebrity red-carpet photo in magazines like People and Us are shot with an on-camera flash.

The advantage of on-camera flash is its ability to evenly illuminate the subject with bright, clean light while communicating with the camera to achieve perfect exposure. If set up properly, it’s nearly foolproof. The weight and flexibility advantages are obvious.

If there’s anything to be learned here, it’s that a simple on-camera flash should be considered as much for its creative potential as it is for its obvious use of illuminating a dark subject.

Controlling Background Light By Mixing With Ambient Indoor Light

When using an on-camera flash, or any flash, for that matter, the first and most important consideration is determining how much ambient light should be in the exposure.

If too much ambient light is let in while indoors, there could be ghosting, motion blur or overexposure. If the ambient light is too far under the flash exposure, the background will be black. It’s possible these looks are the desired outcome, but typically we try to achieve a pleasing balance between the exposures. The point is that this a creative decision that must be made by the photographer.

One strategy is shooting a few test photos with the flash powered down to determine the ambient exposure, typically in manual exposure mode. Then turn the flash on and move the flash exposure compensation up and down until the desired exposure appears. This can be done in aperture priority or shutter priority as well, but for indoor shooting when conditions are predictable, manual mode offers more precise and predictable control.

Adding A Second Wireless Flash

Most modern flashes can control other flashes. They allow one to be designated as a “Master” and others as a “Slave.” A second light held either by hand or on a stand creates more dimension and depth. Outdoors it provides more power to balance with sunlight.

Using Light-Shaping Modifiers

There are a vast array of after-market light modifiers on the market that come in the form of reflectors, or modifiers. They all work about the same. The differences are on how they attach to the flash. Some use Velcro® straps, and some have built-in straps; some slip over the top. In a pinch, a recipe card and a rubber band will achieve the same effect. They make the light source larger by bouncing forward and bouncing off the ceiling, making a softer, more diffuse light.

These only work well in dark indoor spaces with low white ceilings. Otherwise, they force the flash to work harder, recycle slower and exhaust batteries. They’re largely ineffective outdoors in full sunlight. They will provide subtle or imperceptible results. Don’t do it. They do work okay when it’s overcast or the sun is low in the sky, however.

On-Camera Flash Outdoors

Using flash outdoors in sunlight is more of a challenge. The principle is the same in that the goal is to balance the strobe light with the sunlight. Small strobes barely have enough power to do this. Modern flashes have built-in high-speed sync, which doesn’t really help much because the higher the shutter speed in high-speed sync mode, the less output out of the strobe. The main reason to use high-speed sync is either to freeze action or to get a shallow depth of field with a wide aperture.

Again, the basic strategy is the same. Based on the Sunny 16 Rule, the exposure will be 1/200 sec. at ƒ/11 at ISO 100. I always start with that setting in sunlight. Then, I turn on the strobe and dial the flash exposure composition to the desired flash exposure. From there, I’ll make adjustments based on what kind of depth of field and background exposure I like.

Setting this exposure is more than just trying to get a useable image; it’s a creative decision with many variables. It’s important to shoot as many tests as possible to make sure the look matches the desired outcome.

Since the small strobes lack the power of larger studio lights, it’s important to keep your distance from the subject close. I usually use flash outdoors with a wide lens that allows me to be within 5 or 6 feet of the subject. Any farther away, and the flash will now show up in the exposure.

High-Speed Sync

While high-speed sync has the ability to freeze action well, it really only works well indoors or with multiple flashes outdoors.

The real benefit is giving photographers the creative choice of controlling depth of field with strobes. I happen to have four of Canon’s latest Speedlites. With that added power, it achieves a very shallow depth of field with a high shutter speed while using a softbox in bright sunlight.

Bottom Line

I think most advanced photographers are looking for ways to use multiple off-camera flash, for good reason. It allows a photographer to use large modifiers and create dimension and depth. My sense is that most photographers view using a single on-camera flash as a last resort or a shortcut. It certainly can be that.

However, I would encourage every photographer to experiment with the creative possibilities of on-camera flash. I would argue there are equally creative ways to use that single strobe for great effect.

