Sigma 150-600mm F/5-6.3 DG DN OS Hands-On Review

Sigma just unveiled the new 150-600mm F/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens for full-frame E-mount and L-mount mirrorless cameras. Designed for sports, wildlife and nature photography, the Sigma 150-600mm F/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports goes on sale later this month for $1499.

Our colleagues at Imaging Resource (Digital Photo‘s sister site), have already been testing this telephoto zoom and posted an early hands-on review of the Sigma 150-600mm F/5-6.3 DG DN OS, calling it “an impressive lens offering good performance, a lot of versatility and great value.” In his hands-on look at the Sigma 150-600mm F/5-6.3 DG DN OS, Imaging Resource Reviews Editor Jeremy Gray praised the image quality and the build of the lens, saying it stacked up well to its main competitor, the Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD lens ($1399), which he reviewed last month.

“Overall, the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens produces good image quality,” Gray wrote. “The lens performs well at much of its focal length range in terms of sharpness, although it leaves a bit to be desired at its extreme focal lengths. The lens performs best between about 200-500mm and when stopping down slightly, but the lens can produce high-quality images across a wide range of situations and conditions.”

We’ve included three of Gray’s Sigma 150-600mm F/5-6.3 DG DN OS lens test shots with this review. Click on the images to see full resolution versions of the test photos on Imaging Resource’s website.

During his field testing of the new Sigma lens, Gray reported that its “strong autofocus and good performance drives [an] impressive overall experience.”

“The Sigma 150-600mm DG DN OS Sports lens incorporates a redesigned autofocus system, featuring a stepping motor and a high-precision magnetic sensor. In use, the lens’ autofocus proved to be pretty quick and generally accurate,” he wrote.

“When shooting moving subjects, the lens made small adjustments quite reliably. When focusing on a subject’s eye, there were some instances that focus seemed to be just a bit behind or in front of the desired focus plane, but these near misses didn’t occur often and generally happened at 600mm in low light.”

Here’s a rundown of the some of the key specs and features of the Sigma 150-600mm F/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens.

Full-frame lens for Sony E-mount and L-mount (Leica, Panasonic, Sigma) cameras

Revamped optical design with 25 elements in 15 groups, with 4 FLD and 2 ELD elements

High-speed autofocus using stepping motor and precision magnetic sensor

Minimum focusing distance of 23 inches (58cm) at 150mm

Up to four stops of optical image stabilization correction, with two selectable OS modes

Dual action zoom: can rotate or push/pull to change zoom

Dust- and splash-resistant design

9-blade circular aperture diaphragm

Zoom Torque Switch allows you to change the zooming resistance or lock the lens at 150mm

Dimensions (L x D): 10.4 inches (263.6mm) x 4.3 inches (109.4mm)

Weight: 4.6 pounds (2,100 grams)

$1,499

Read the full hands-on review of the Sigma 150-600mm F/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens on Imaging Resource here. Preorder the lens on B&H here.