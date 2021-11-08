With ads for sales overloading television, the internet, and all other forms of media these days, we decided to cut through the noise and find some of the best holiday deals for photographers.

Be sure to visit this page regularly, as we’ll update it with new sales and items throughout the holiday season. We’ll also do our best to keep pricing and sales information up to date, but they are always subject to change.

Canon Holiday Sale

Canon EOS R

The first full-frame mirrorless camera from Canon is on sale this holiday season. Save $200 when you purchase the camera body only, or with an RF 24–105mm F4 L IS USM lens kit or RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens kit.

The sales price for the Canon EOS R body only is $1,599, with the RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens kit it’s $1,899, and it is $2,699 with the RF 24-105mm F4 LIS USM lens kit.

Save up to $800 on Refurbished EOS Cameras and Kits

There are 40 refurbished cameras available on Canon’s website. Many are at reduced prices this holiday season including, the EOS-1D X Mark II Body and EOS 77D EF-S 18-135 IS USM kit.

See the full selection of cameras and kits on sale here.

Save up to $270 on Refurbished Lenses and Speedlite Flashes

In addition to refurbished cameras, Canon has several great deals on refurbished lenses and flashes as well. Lenses on sale include the RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM and EF 17-40 f/4L USM.

See the full selection of lenses and flashes here.

EOS R Body with Stop Motion Animation Firmware

Do you know a photographer looking to create stop motion animation? This deal may appeal to you as the EOS R with the firmware makes it easier to confirm focus within each frame.

The sale price of the EOS R Body with Stop Motion Animation Firmware is $1,699.

Save up to $370 on Refurbished PowerShot Cameras

In need of a point-and-shoot? Take a look at the deals Canon is offering on a slew of refurbished PowerShot Cameras, including the PowerShot G1 X Mark III.

See the full selection of cameras and kits on sale here.

Find more holiday deals for photographers from Canon here.

Black Friday Deals at Best Buy

Sony ZV-1

Designed for social media stars and vloggers, this compact 4K digital camera has WiFi functionality, allowing users to post content from anywhere. It is also available in black or white.

The sale price for the Sony ZV-1 is $649.99.

Canon EOS R

Save $200 on the Canon EOS R this holiday season at Best Buy. The lightweight and compact camera is available body only and with different lens kits.

The sale price for the Canon EOS R is $1,599.99 body only, $1,899.99 with the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens, and $2,699.99 with the RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM Lens.

Select Sony Lenses

Best Buy is offering up to $300 off ten Sony lenses, including the FE 85mm f/1.8, FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS, and the FE 70-200 mm F2.8 GM OSS.

See the full list of lenses on sale here.

Canon EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with EF-M 15-45mm Lens Content Creator Kit

This package provides a lightweight and compact camera that shoots 4K video, built-in WiFi technology, and Bluetooth capabilities. It also comes with a Canon Stereo Microphone DM-E100 allowing you to capture clear sound.

The sale price of the kit is $799.99.

Find more holiday deals for photographers from Best Buy here.