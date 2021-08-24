Deal Alert: Tamron Offers Instant Rebates on 3 Popular Lenses

Summer’s almost over but the summer deals on photo gear aren’t. Tamron USA announced a 7-day flash sale on three popular zoom lenses for Sony’s full-frame mirrorless cameras. The Tamron lens flash sale started yesterday and runs through Sunday, August 29th.

Here’s a breakdown of the instant rebates on the Tamron lenses for Sony’s E-mount cameras with links to take you straight to the deals at B&H:

Save $100 on Tamron 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A046)

Save $100 on Tamron 70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VXD (Model A056)

Save $80 on Tamron 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (Model A071)

The three lenses are designed to deliver excellent optical performance while sporting compact and relatively lightweight builds. They all feature apertures at or starting at f/2.8; Tamron’s RXD (Rapid-eXtra-silent stepping Drive) and VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) motor units for quiet and fast AF; excellent close-focusing capability; a uniform Ø67mm filter size among most all of the lens series; moisture-resistant construction and fluorine coating that provides extra protection when shooting in inclement weather; and compatibility with features that are built into Sony mirrorless cameras, including “Eye AF.”

While the three lenses are optimized for full-frame mirrorless, they can be used on crop-sensor Sony mirrorless cameras as well. The 17-28mm and the 70-180mm, for example, provide a 26-42mm and 105-178.5mm equivalent range on a crop-sensor camera, respectively.

If you’re interested, we suggest you get these lens deals now. As mentioned, they only run through Sunday, August 29, 2021.

