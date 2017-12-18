6 Top Guides To Lenses

1. Guide To Lenses

Digital Photo reviews a few of the outstanding lenses introduced this year, plus an overview lens guide, how to build a prime lens kit and shooting with cine lenses.

So you have a new camera—but in order to complete your kit, you’re going to need quality glass. A discussion of the focal lengths essential to the type of photography you shoot, as well as some lens options to consider. Read More…

2. Hands-On Review: Tamron SP 24-70mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2

Fast, sharp and affordable, this lens delivers a knockout punch. It’s an excellent, high-performance optic without the high price tag usually associated with this level of quality. Read More…

3. Hands-On Review: Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary

The lightweight super-zoom is a steal for enthusiast photographers looking to photograph sports, wildlife and nature, but who don’t have the budget for a higher-end lens. Read More…

4. Building A Prime Lens Kit

The ultra-high resolution of today’s cameras demands the highest-quality glass to take full advantage of their potential, and current prime lenses are sharper than ever, and great for video work, too. Read More…

5. Self-Assigned Challenge: Cine Lenses

Manufacturers are responding to ever more capable DSLRs and mirrorless cameras by converting their high-end still image lenses into cinema lenses. You can capture sharp photos and shoot 4K video for a reasonable amount of money. Read More…

6. We Got That Cooke Look

Have you ever wondered what a cinema lens from a legendary manufacturer looks like on a Sony camera? The miniS4/i 32mm T2.8-22 normally is attached to a RED cinema camera or an ARRI camera with a PL mount, but Cooke has made this lens available in an E-mount, and we were amazed by the dimensionality, smooth rendering and quality of the images and video. Read More…